1
Posted Feb 5
Kristen Stewart is too fuckin’ cool for cues on a sloppy but pointed
SNL
2
Posted Feb 5
Melissa McCarthy spices up
Saturday Night Live
in a surprise turn as Press Secretary
3
Posted Feb 5
The
Santa Clarita Diet
is unraveling Joel faster than Sheila
4
Posted Feb 5
Alien
meets
Gravity
in the new trailer for
Life
(Photo: Getty Images For ABA, Frazer Harrison)
Here’s some footage from Black Sabbath’s final concert
La La Land
The Directors Guild gave even more awards to
La La Land
and
Game Of Thrones
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady are caught in a bad romance with Super Bowl LI
Two Mosuo women visit the Buddhist temple in Yongning, China (Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images)
The matriarchal Mosuo of China enjoy communal living and “walking marriages”
C-
Photo: Paramount
Samara goes digital in
Rings
, but this is still just a faded copy of last decade’s scares
C+
Photo: Fandango
A
Journey To The West
sequel suffers without Stephen Chow’s direction
Can
South Park
stay away from politics?
Talking about President Trump talking about himself talking about Black History Month
(Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
“Mark Wahlberg” goes to town on an American tragedy in this script for
The Bowling Green Massacre
Tom Brady (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Woke Patriot fans are turning every touchdown tomorrow into money for good causes
Coming Distractions
Savage Love
B
Kristen Stewart is too fuckin’ cool for cues on a sloppy but pointed
SNL
Two Mosuo women visit the Buddhist temple in Yongning, China (Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images)
The matriarchal Mosuo of China enjoy communal living and “walking marriages”
Melissa McCarthy spices up
Saturday Night Live
in a surprise turn as Press Secretary
Some Foxes And A Grape, 1924 (Photo: The Print Collector/Getty Images)
Flapper history, a bizarre comic book, and some disco funk from Nite-Funk
B
Sheila’s tasted blood and she wants more in her
Santa Clarita Diet
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan addresses the media during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Let’s get ready to feast on the Super Bowl losers’ sorrow
Feb. 05, 4:12 PM
Here’s some footage from Black Sabbath’s final concert
Feb. 05, 2:33 PM
The Directors Guild gave even more awards to
La La Land
and
Game Of Thrones
Feb. 05, 1:46 PM
Tony Dow from
Leave It To Beaver
to direct comedy about rabid
Star Wars
fans
Feb. 05, 7:04 AM
Melissa McCarthy spices up
Saturday Night Live
in a surprise turn as Press Secretary
Feb. 04, 6:57 PM
Trump thinks America’s got “a lot of killers” in Super Bowl interview clip
Feb. 04, 5:20 PM
R.I.P. music journalist and author Marc Spitz
Feb. 04, 2:56 PM
Sarah Paulson to hang out with non-Ryan Murphy-based murderers for a change
Feb. 04, 2:15 PM
Third-party report finds that the
Dog’s Purpose
video was intentionally misleading
Feb. 04, 1:29 PM
Bill Maher wants to book Milo Yiannopoulos for a record-breaking asshole-off
Feb. 04, 12:17 AM
Bandcamp raises more than $100,000 for the ACLU
Feb. 03, 8:02 PM
Patton Oswalt releases the cause of his wife’s death
Feb. 03, 7:21 PM
CBS orders “multiracial cop comedy” from a
Man With A Plan
producer
Feb. 03, 5:40 PM
Billy Dee Williams still feels weird about someone else playing Lando
Feb. 03, 5:30 PM
McDonald’s shakes things up with an expanded Shamrock menu
Feb. 03, 5:15 PM
The writer of
The Emoji Movie
is making a movie about Nikola Tesla and Mark Twain
Feb. 03, 5:11 PM
Guillermo Del Toro says
Pan’s Labyrinth
’s Pale Man is “thriving” right now
Feb. 03, 4:58 PM
IMDb is shutting down its message boards
Feb. 03, 4:44 PM
UPDATE: Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus both drop Ivanka Trump’s fashion line
Feb. 03, 4:11 PM
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is going to suck this year
Feb. 03, 3:40 PM
Buffy
’s Emma Caulfield will battle the undead again on
Fear The Walking Dead
Feb. 03, 3:12 PM
Temuera Morrison, a.k.a. Jango Fett, to play
Aquaman
’s dad
Feb. 03, 2:55 PM
Stranger Things
ain’t afraid of no ghosts in our first look at season 2
Feb. 03, 2:24 PM
John Lithgow warms up for
Pitch Perfect 3
Feb. 03, 2:13 PM
Rob Riggle saddles up for
Horse Soldiers
Feb. 03, 1:54 PM
There’s a new
Game Of Thrones
beer on draft
Feb. 03, 1:52 PM
Frank Ocean’s dad is suing him for defamation
Feb. 03, 1:47 PM
The Lego Movie
sequel has a new director
Feb. 03, 1:20 PM
A surprising number of people want Zack Snyder to direct
The Batman
Feb. 03, 1:00 PM
Weed announces its final record, streams the psych-fueled “Favourite Hate”
Feb. 03, 12:43 PM
UPDATED: Neil Gorsuch’s “fascism forever” club was nothing but a yearbook in-joke
Feb. 03, 12:09 PM
Sweden trolls Trump with all-female legislator photo
Feb. 03, 12:01 PM
Detective Comics
celebrates a major milestone in this extended exclusive
New
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
teaser welcomes you to the “fricken” team
Feb. 05, 5:35 PM
Samurai Jack
returns in a pair of very brief, moody teasers
Feb. 05, 4:51 PM
Alien
meets
Gravity
in the new trailer for
Life
Feb. 05, 3:09 PM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: Anime sale,
Bioshock
, and more
Feb. 05, 11:22 AM
A-
The
Santa Clarita Diet
is unraveling Joel faster than Sheila
B
Saturday Night Live
B
Santa Clarita Diet
C+
Grimm
A
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
-
The Vampire Diaries
A-
Santa Clarita Diet
-
Top Chef
B-
Scandal
C+
How To Get Away With Murder
A-
Portlandia
C-
Photo: Paramount
Samara goes digital in
Rings
, but this is still just a faded copy of last decade’s scares
C-
Rings
F. Javier Gutiérrez
C+
Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back
Tsui Hark
B+
Communions
Blue
C
The Menzingers
After The Party
B
Surfer Blood
Snowdonia
A-
Sampha
Process
D
The Space Between Us
Peter Chelsom
B
The Lure
Agnieszka Smoczyńska
B
Dark Night
Tim Sutton
C-
The Comedian
Taylor Hackford
C+
War On Everyone
John Michael McDonagh
B-
Don't Knock Twice
Caradog James
C-
Photo: Paramount
Samara goes digital in
Rings
, but this is still just a faded copy of last decade’s scares
C-
Rings
F. Javier Gutiérrez
C+
Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back
Tsui Hark
D
The Space Between Us
Peter Chelsom
B
The Lure
Agnieszka Smoczyńska
B
Dark Night
Tim Sutton
C-
The Comedian
Taylor Hackford
C+
War On Everyone
John Michael McDonagh
B-
Don't Knock Twice
Caradog James
C+
Oklahoma City
Barak Goodman
B
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
Barbara Kopple
C+
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Paul W.S. Anderson
B-
Sadako Vs. Kayako
Kôji Shiraishi
B+
Communions (Photo: Simon Birk)
Communions ditch brooding punk for triumphant power-pop on
Blue
B+
Communions
Blue
C
The Menzingers
After The Party
B
Surfer Blood
Snowdonia
A-
Sampha
Process
B+
Migos
Culture
B+
P.O.S.
Chill, Dummy
B
Fred Thomas
Changer
B+
Allison Crutchfield
Tourist In This Town
A-
Japandroids
Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
B+
Cloud Nothings
Life Without Sound
B
Austra
Future Politics
C-
Joan Of Arc
He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands
B
Photo: K.C. Bailey/Netflix
The personal continues to be political in Jen Kirkman’s latest Netflix special
B
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?
Lance Bangs
B+
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
Jeannie Gaffigan
A-
Reggie Watts: Spatial
Benjamin Dickinson
B+
Pete Holmes: Faces And Sounds
Marcus Raboy
B+
Michael Che Matters
Oz Rodriguez
B
Colin Quinn: The New York Story
Jerry Seinfeld
C
Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60
Marcus Raboy
C+
Pete Davidson: SMD
Joel Gallen
B+
Kyle Kinane: Loose In Chicago
Marcus Raboy
A
Based On A True Story: A Memoir
Norm Macdonald
C+
Iliza: Confirmed Kills
Bobcat Goldthwait
B
Cedric The Entertainer: Live From The Ville
Troy Miller
A
Photo: Marcus Nuccio
Unlikable characters make for remarkable fiction in
Homesick For Another World
A
Homesick For Another World
Ottessa Moshfegh
B
Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol
Steve Jones and Ben Thompson
D
Steven Spielberg: A Life In Films
Molly Haskell
B
We Told You So: Comics As Art
Tom Spurgeon & Michael Dean
A
Idaho
Emily Ruskovich
B-
Ayoade On Ayoade: A Cinematic Odyssey
Richard Ayoade
A
Chronicle Of The Murdered House
Lúcio Cardoso
B-
18 And Life On Skid Row
Sebastian Bach
B
Searching For John Hughes: Or Everything I Thought I Needed To Know About Life I Learned From Watching '80s Movies
Jason Diamond
B
George Lucas: A Life
Brian Jay Jones
A-
Notes On The Cinematograph
Robert Bresson
D
The Spy
Paulo Coelho
B-
Training Day
is entertaining, but it bears little resemblance to the film
B-
Training Day
Season 1
B-
30 For 30
"This Was The XFL"
B
Powerless
Season 1
A
Adventure Time: Islands
Season 1
B-
Santa Clarita Diet
Season 1
B+
Z: The Beginning Of Everything
Season 1
C-
Ronja The Robber's Daughter
Season 1
B
Riverdale
Season 1
B
The New Edition Story
Season 1
B
Beware The Slenderman
Irene Taylor Brodsky
B-
Beaches
Allison Anders
C-
Six
Season 1
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady are caught in a bad romance with Super Bowl LI
Feb. 05, 12:00 AM
Resident Evil 7 (Image: Capcom)
Tell us about your pop culture weekend: February 3-5
Feb. 05, 12:00 AM
(Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
“Mark Wahlberg” goes to town on an American tragedy in this script for
The Bowling Green Massacre
Feb. 04, 4:06 PM
Today’s best deals:
O.J.: Made In America
, toaster oven, and more
Feb. 04, 1:04 PM
Duck-fat-fried chicken karaage at Slurping Turtle in Chicago (Photo: Kevin Pang)
February 02, 2017
Karaage is the Japanese method for making superior fried chicken
Photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
January 31, 2017
America’s top Bloody Mary scholar takes us to school
Photo: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
January 30, 2017
A starter guide to soju, one of the world’s most popular liquors
Tom Brady (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Woke Patriot fans are turning every touchdown tomorrow into money for good causes
Feb. 04, 12:38 PM
(Photo: Pool/Getty Images)
A brief history of all the things so-called president Donald Trump has declared “so-called”
Feb. 04, 11:39 AM
Graphic: Nick Wanserski
Coming to America: 19 movies about U.S. immigration
Screenshot: Resident Evil 7/Steam
Pt. 2—
Resident Evil 7
calms down for a minute to deliver a brutal
Saw
homage
Screenshot: Final Fantasy VII/Square Enix
20 years after its release,
Final Fantasy VII
’s Trumpian dystopia has arrived
Civil War II: The Oath
A tone-deaf Marvel doubles down on
Civil War II
’s Nazi agenda
Photo: Jurassic Park
An alternate ending to the original
Jurassic Park
has been discovered
Screenshot: SAG Awards
Winona Ryder turned into a human GIF last night
(Screenshot: HBO)
Designing the costumes that made
The Young Pope
sexy—and know it
Photo: Kevin Pang
Taco Bell’s fried chicken chalupa isn’t as outrageous as it sounds
The Fugitive (1993)
The Fugitive
scored action cinema some acclaim—and a Best Picture nomination
Deathstroke
#11 highlights the murky morality that defines Priest’s run
Wilson (Photo: Sundance)
Woody Harrelson, Daniel Clowes, and our favorite films of Sundance 2017
Comics Panel
La La Land
Here are your nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards
Photo: Netflix
Neal Brennan on why white dog shit is the funniest kind of excrement
Photo: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images
Why bottles advertising “pure water” are pure hokum
(Original photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Smithsonian Magazine)
Trump’s press secretary has been fighting with Dippin’ Dots for 5 years
The Big Sick (Photo: Sundance)
Kumail and Emily retell their distinctive love story in a wonderful new comedy
B+
Photo: Universal Pictures
The deliriously entertaining
Split
is M. Night Shyamalan gone wild
Screenshot: Gravity Rush 2/Sony
Pt. 2—
Gravity Rush 2
will test your stomach for anime bullshit
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Half a century later,
In The Heat Of The Night
remains sadly topical
Photo: A24
Academy elitism will keep
American Honey
’s ragtag costumes out of the race
Photo: Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images
In an era of gimmicks,
The Graham Norton Show
keeps the conversation going
Photos: (top left clockwise) Andy Buchanan/AFP, Peter Macdiarmid, Carl De Souza/AFP, Eye Ubiquitous/UIG, Indranil Bhoumik/Mint, The Washington Post via Getty Images
A cheat sheet to Indian restaurant menus
The Who's Pete Townshend in 1970 with his synthesizers (Photo: Chris Morphet/Getty Images)
Meet the new boss: 18 albums in which classic rockers embraced synthesizers
Castlevania III promotional art (Image: Castlevania Crypt)
Dracula might be dead, but life goes on after
Castlevania III
’s bittersweet ending
David turns his own dials in the latest
Legion
footage
Feb. 03, 6:04 PM
Photo: Amanda Edwards
Josh Gad sings a song about Kellyanne Conway’s bullshit
Feb. 03, 4:27 PM
Photo: Bond Moroch
New Orleans becomes a nerd pilgrimage site with installation of Wookiee shrine
Feb. 03, 4:07 PM
Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images
Wavves made its own Nazi-punching game
Feb. 03, 4:04 PM
Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
All your precious collections are slowly dying of “disc rot”
Feb. 03, 3:43 PM
C-
Photo: Paramount
Samara goes digital in
Rings
, but this is still just a faded copy of last decade’s scares
Feb. 03, 3:21 PM
Can
South Park
stay away from politics?
Feb. 03, 3:06 PM
Screenshot: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard/Capcom
Variety is the secret to
Resident Evil 7
’s success
Feb. 03, 1:30 PM
Kiernan Shipka meets the Devil in the trailer for
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Feb. 03, 1:27 PM
Learn how to make the perfect guacamole with chef Rick Bayless
LMFAO supplied
The Young Pope
’s biggest surprise yet
What makes
La La Land
so divisive?
Bear’s Den performs “Dew On The Vine” live in our office
Breaking down the White House press secretary’s long-running grudge against Dippin’ Dots
Just how formidable a foe is
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
’s Radcliffe?
Is an
Arrested Development
prequel a good idea?
Our film critics are of one mind on
Split
The A.V. Club
discusses Netflix’s
A Series Of Unfortunate Events
, Neil Patrick Harris, and the sugar bowl
The A.V. Club
pays salutes to
Zelda II
by reciting a few Hyrulian-themed sonnets
We get roped into the brewing boxing match between Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, and rapping Mike Tyson
A.V. Club Live
Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg misstep back to Boston
There’s always money in the banana stand—but is there another season in
Arrested Development
?
The A.V. Club
ponders if Haim is the next Taylor Swift
How should the
Star Wars
universe carry on without Carrie Fisher’s Leia?
The best and worst swag of 2016
Cheap Girls cover Counting Crows’ “A Long December”
Our film critics dive into
Rogue One
and look ahead to
Silence
and
Paterson
Silicon Valley
’s Jimmy O. Yang is Abraham Lincoln’s wingman
The A.V. Club
attempts to throw playing cards like a ninja
A.V. Club Live
Wild Beasts cover Madonna’s “Frozen”
Holiday Undercover
The King Cole is a merry, bold take on the old-fashioned
Can
The A.V. Club
out-eat competitive eater Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti?
A.V. Club Live
Dennis “Mr. Belding” Haskins takes our
Saved By The Bell
quiz
Jeepers! Watch
A.V. Club
kids open up our favorite Gift Guide items
Today’s best deals: A 4TB hard drive, garbage disposal, and more
Feb. 03, 1:00 PM
The victims of the nonexistent “Bowling Green massacre” have a sarcastic relief fund
Feb. 03, 12:56 PM
Screenshot: Trump Card
Let’s revisit Trump’s shitty pre-
Apprentice
game show
Trump Card
Feb. 03, 12:28 PM
C+
Photo: Fandango
A
Journey To The West
sequel suffers without Stephen Chow’s direction
Feb. 03, 12:15 PM
(Screenshot: Funny or Die)
Billy Crystal cracks wise, shoots Daniel Stern in this
Westworld
/
City Slickers
mashup
Feb. 03, 11:51 AM
It’s love at (obscured) first sight in one of the great movie entrances
Feb. 03, 11:50 AM
Resident Evil
save-room music is its own melancholy musical genre
Feb. 03, 11:46 AM
Screenshot from "Smooth" music video
You will never wipe this pitch-shifted version of Santana’s “Smooth” from your memory
Feb. 03, 11:30 AM
Join us live for
NewsFire
as we discuss the Super Bowl and
South Park
Feb. 03, 10:45 AM
Check out an exclusive trailer for Johnnie To’s dazzling new thriller
Three
Feb. 03, 10:01 AM
Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway is a professional bullshit dispenser
Feb. 03, 9:59 AM
Optimus Prime is still being a dick in new
Transformers: The Last Knight
teaser
Feb. 03, 9:35 AM
Savage Love