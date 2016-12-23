Film
TV Club
Music
Food
Books
Games
Aux
Store
More
Most Read
A.V. Club Most Read
1
Posted Dec 12
Celebrate the new year with an hour of Nick Offerman sitting peacefully
2
Sofia Black-D'Elia, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Scott MacArthur, Kaitlin Olson (Photo: Fox)
Posted Jan 1
The Mick
provides a boozy, raucous welcome to 2017
3
Photo: Fox
Posted Dec 19
Kaitlin Olson brings a touch of FX outrageousness to Fox with
The Mick
4
Mean Girls
Posted Dec 30
Two new
Mean Girls
projects are in the works, only one of which exists solely in Lindsay Lohan’s head
Film
TV Club
Music
Food
Comedy
Books
Games
Aux
Newswire
Reviews
Video
Great Job, Internet!
Film
TV Club
Music
Food
Books
Games
Aux
Store
Newswire
Features
Reviews
Videos
Great Job, Internet!
The Latest From Newswire
Illustration: Nick Wanserski
Happy New Year from
The A.V. Club
Mean Girls
Two new
Mean Girls
projects are in the works, only one of which exists solely in Lindsay Lohan’s head
The Latest From Features
Sofia Black-D'Elia, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Scott MacArthur, Kaitlin Olson (Photo: Fox)
The Mick
provides a boozy, raucous welcome to 2017
Cable Guy (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
An indie reissue, a winter craft project, and a family-friendly outing
The Latest From Reviews
C+
Photo: The Weinstein Company
Matthew McConaughey becomes both a rich and a poor man in
Gold
B
Photo: Warner Bros.
Ben Affleck gets serious about his pulp fiction in
Live By Night
The Latest From Videos
Squee and squeal: Watch adorable little girls share their favorite pig jokes
The best and worst swag of 2016
The Latest From Great Job, Internet!
2016: The Movie
2016: The Movie
turns this shitty year into a Trump-faced serial killer
Screenshot: YouTube
Behold, a catalog of ways live news broadcasts can go horribly awry
All Recent
Browse Our Features
Coming Distractions
Savage Love
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Cable Guy (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
An indie reissue, a winter craft project, and a family-friendly outing
Staff Picks
The A.V. Club
’s 2016 Retrospective
Best of
Screenshot: Hitman/Square Enix
Gameological
readers declare their favorite games of 2016
Keyboard Geniuses
Sofia Black-D'Elia, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Scott MacArthur, Kaitlin Olson (Photo: Fox)
The Mick
provides a boozy, raucous welcome to 2017
What's On Tonight
Hurts so good: A year in pans from our chief film critic
Best of
B+
Photo: Fox
Kaitlin Olson brings a touch of FX outrageousness to Fox with
The Mick
TV Review
Newswire
Dec. 31, 1:30 PM
Happy New Year from
The A.V. Club
Dec. 30, 4:56 PM
Two new
Mean Girls
projects are in the works, only one of which exists solely in Lindsay Lohan’s head
Dec. 30, 4:10 PM
Ryan Choi returns to the DC Universe in this
JLA: Atom
exclusive preview
Dec. 30, 4:04 PM
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member publicly resigns over Trump inauguration gig
Dec. 30, 2:32 PM
It’s like that: Run-D.M.C. is suing Walmart and Amazon for ripping off its brand
Dec. 30, 1:41 PM
HBO moves up the date for its Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds documentary
Dec. 29, 7:46 PM
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother is suing CBS for $750 million
Dec. 29, 7:23 PM
Scientologists want their A&E show canceled, too
Dec. 29, 3:55 PM
HBO will rerun Carrie Fisher’s
Wishful Drinking
this Sunday
Dec. 29, 1:55 PM
Wasp fights her way through time in this
Avengers
#3 exclusive
Dec. 29, 1:44 PM
Trey Songz arrested after “going the fuck crazy” at Detroit show
Dec. 29, 1:08 PM
Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle dance their way into a Neil Armstrong biopic
Dec. 28, 7:59 PM
R.I.P. Debbie Reynolds
Dec. 28, 5:15 PM
Upcoming
Legends Of Tomorrow
episode to involve saving a young George Lucas
Dec. 28, 4:21 PM
Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke
Dec. 28, 2:37 PM
Pearl Jam donates $70,000 to help man who saved Eddie Vedder’s life
Dec. 28, 1:35 PM
Billie Lourd will take care of Carrie Fisher’s beloved bulldog
Dec. 28, 12:01 PM
Adventure Time
’s Frederator Studios is still working on a
Castlevania
cartoon
Dec. 28, 11:25 AM
Cannibalism meets gentrification in this exclusive preview of
The Dregs
#1
Dec. 27, 4:47 PM
R.I.P. Richard Adams, author of
Watership Down
Dec. 27, 3:33 PM
Rick And Morty’
s adventures are wearing on them in this sneak peek
Dec. 27, 3:03 PM
Weekend Box Office:
Rogue One
continues to soar as
Assassin’s Creed
falls flat
Dec. 27, 1:30 PM
“She was loved by the world”: Hollywood pays tribute to Carrie Fisher
Dec. 27, 12:52 PM
Tom Arnold says “Watergate-level” journalists are investigating Trump’s ties to Russia
Dec. 27, 12:18 PM
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher
Dec. 26, 4:55 PM
Eddie Vedder performs Christmas miracle for Maryland family
Dec. 26, 3:16 PM
Nine Inch Nails release EP, promise even more new music in 2017
Dec. 26, 2:34 PM
John Williams says his
Star Wars
scores are “not very memorable”
Dec. 26, 1:05 PM
Elton John, Chaka Khan among artists paying tribute to George Michael
Dec. 26, 12:13 PM
Netflix refuses to have mercy, renews
Fuller House
for a third season
Dec. 26, 12:00 PM
Harley’s Little Black Book
honors Muhammad Ali in this exclusive preview
Dec. 26, 11:25 AM
A&E cancels its KKK docu-series
Screenshot: "The Trouble With Trillions"
AVQ&A
Tell us about your pop-culture weekend: December 30 - January 1
Jan. 01, 12:00 AM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: Kindle ebooks, TurboTax, and more
Dec. 31, 10:19 AM
2016: The Movie
Great Job, Internet!
2016: The Movie
turns this shitty year into a Trump-faced serial killer
Dec. 30, 5:43 PM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: Amazon Digital Day, toaster ovens, and more
Dec. 30, 10:52 AM
TV Club
Find Shows
-
Charleston shines in a
Top Chef
centered around Carolina-style, whole-hog barbecue
B+
Vikings
B+
The Man In The High Castle
A-
WWE SmackDown!
B
No Tomorrow
B
The Man In The High Castle
B-
Doctor Who
B+
Sense8
-
Top Chef
B+
Vikings
B
The Man In The High Castle
Quick Jump To Series Page
A.V. Undercover
A.V. Club Live
Polite Fight
Pick A Choice
Film Club
Browse All
Up Next
Recent Reviews
Film
Music
Comedy
Books
Tv
C+
Photo: The Weinstein Company
Matthew McConaughey becomes both a rich and a poor man in
Gold
C+
Gold
Stephen Gaghan
B
Live By Night
Ben Affleck
A
Paterson
Jim Jarmusch
C-
Passengers
Morten Tyldum
B+
Silence
Martin Scorsese
B+
20th Century Women
Mike Mills
B
Patriots Day
Peter Berg
C+
Hidden Figures
Theodore Melfi
A
Toni Erdmann
Maren Ade
C-
Assassin's Creed
Justin Kurzel
B-
Ayoade On Ayoade: A Cinematic Odyssey
Richard Ayoade
B-
Fences
Denzel Washington
C+
Photo: The Weinstein Company
Matthew McConaughey becomes both a rich and a poor man in
Gold
C+
Gold
Stephen Gaghan
B
Live By Night
Ben Affleck
A
Paterson
Jim Jarmusch
C-
Passengers
Morten Tyldum
B+
Silence
Martin Scorsese
B+
20th Century Women
Mike Mills
B
Patriots Day
Peter Berg
C+
Hidden Figures
Theodore Melfi
A
Toni Erdmann
Maren Ade
C-
Assassin's Creed
Justin Kurzel
B-
Fences
Denzel Washington
B-
I, Daniel Blake
Ken Loach
B-
Photo: Parker Day
Hodgy’s journey to adulthood could use a few more specifics
B-
Hodgy
Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide
A-
Childish Gambino
"Awaken, My Love!"
A-
Kate Bush
Before The Dawn
C+
Peter Doherty
Hamburg Demonstrations
A
Telefon Tel Aviv
Fahrenheit Fair Enough
B
The Weeknd
Starboy
B
Bruno Mars
24K Magic
C
Metallica
Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
B+
A Tribe Called Quest
We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
B+
Martha Wainwright
Goodnight City
C
Sleigh Bells
Jessica Rabbit
B+
Sad13
Slugger
A-
Photo: Michael Rowe/Netflix
Reggie Watts is typically weird and wonderful in the deceptively chaotic
Spatial
A-
Reggie Watts: Spatial
Benjamin Dickinson
B+
Pete Holmes: Faces And Sounds
Marcus Raboy
B+
Michael Che Matters
Oz Rodriguez
B
Colin Quinn: The New York Story
Jerry Seinfeld
C
Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60
Marcus Raboy
C+
Pete Davidson: SMD
Joel Gallen
B+
Kyle Kinane: Loose In Chicago
Marcus Raboy
A
Based On A True Story: A Memoir
Norm Macdonald
C+
Iliza: Confirmed Kills
Bobcat Goldthwait
B
Cedric The Entertainer: Live From The Ville
Troy Miller
A
Take My Wife
Season 1
B+
David Cross: Making America Great Again!
Alex Coletti
B-
Photo: Allison Corr
Ayoade talks Ayoade in
Ayoade On Ayoade
B-
Ayoade On Ayoade: A Cinematic Odyssey
Richard Ayoade
A
Chronicle Of The Murdered House
Lúcio Cardoso
B-
18 And Life On Skid Row
Sebastian Bach
B
Searching For John Hughes: Or Everything I Thought I Needed To Know About Life I Learned From Watching '80s Movies
Jason Diamond
B
George Lucas: A Life
Brian Jay Jones
A-
Notes On The Cinematograph
Robert Bresson
D
The Spy
Paulo Coelho
B+
Moonglow
Michael Chabon
B-
Set the Boy Free
Johnny Marr
B
Absolutely On Music: Conversations
Haruki Murakami & Seiji Ozawa
B
Scrappy Little Nobody
Anna Kendrick
A-
Tranny: Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout
Laura Jane Grace & Dan Ozzi
B
Image: DreamWorks
Trollhunters
has the heart to save an uninspiring story
B
Trollhunters
Season 1
B+
The Mick
Season 1
A-
Justice League Action
Season 1
C
Star
Season 1
B+
30 For 30
"Catholics Vs. Convicts"
B
Shut Eye
Season 1
B-
Captive
Season 1
B-
Mariah's World
Season 1
F
Pacific Heat
Season 1
B-
Incorporated
Season 1
B
Gilmore Girls
Season 8
A-
Search Party
Season 1
C+
Photo: The Weinstein Company
Movie Review
Matthew McConaughey becomes both a rich and a poor man in
Gold
Dec. 30, 12:00 AM
Pitbull (Photo: Fox)
What's On Tonight
Happy new year! Your television is now a just a countdown clock!
Dec. 30, 12:00 AM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals:
The Hateful Eight
, flash storage, and more
Dec. 29, 1:15 PM
A Monster Calls
Contest
Chicago, meet the tree monster and see
A Monster Calls
early and for free
Dec. 29, 12:00 PM
December 23, 2016
Supper Club heads home for the holiday, so enjoy our smorgasbord of favorite stories
December 19, 2016
Where to start with brandy, the drink of aristocrats and rappers alike
Japanese Christmas cakes in production in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images)
December 16, 2016
O crumb, all ye faithful: 7 global Christmas food traditions Americans should adopt
"Wooo! I love the 12th question!" (Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
11 Questions
Let’s remember all of 2016’s 12th Questions
Dec. 29, 12:00 AM
Photo: Alone/History Channel
What's On Tonight
Reality TV will make you feel less
Alone
Dec. 29, 12:00 AM
In Case You Missed It
(Image: Google Trends)
Here are the words that each state doesn’t know how to spell
Great Job, Internet!
Bacon Hub
Special Coverage
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
The 35 best TV performances of 2016 (and one worst)
Best of
La La Land (Photo: Lionsgate)
The 20 best films of 2016
Best of
Nine Lives (Photo: EuropaCorp)
The 20 worst films of 2016
Best of
Captain America: Civil War
The best film scenes of 2016
Best of
Better Call Saul
The best TV of 2016, part 2
Best of
A-
Photo: Lionsgate
The glorious
La La Land
anchors its daydream dazzle to real life
Movie Review
It’s a lonely Christmas for Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio in
Catch Me If You Can
Scenic Routes
20th Century Women, Moonlight, Edge of Seventeen, Manchester by the Sea, American Honey
In 2016, the teen movie truly came of age
For Our Consideration
Game Of Thrones
’ Finn Jones has a very unusual theory on who will end up on the Iron Throne
Odds And Sods
Photo: ABC
The A.V. Club
improved this year’s list of
Bachelor
contestants
Newswire
Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider from Bitch Sesh (Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Our favorite podcasts of 2016
Podmass
B+
Westworld
leaves the maze in a violent, clinical finale
TV Club
F
Netflix’s new show
Pacific Heat
asks: “What if
Archer
wasn’t funny?”
TV Review
(Photo: Jimmy Hasse)
Demand great presents this year with
The A.V Club
’s 2016 gift guide
Best of
Screenshot: YouTube
Dan Harmon’s universal theory of storytelling gets an animated explainer
Great Job, Internet!
Illustration: Nick Wanserski
Panting at the threshold of your worst imaginings: The year in band names, 2016
The Year In Band Names
Screenshot: The Wolf Of Wall Street - Trailer
All those “based on a true story” movies get graded for accuracy
Great Job, Internet!
Image: Iam8bit
Everything ever gets a sequel in these horrifying, wonderful movie posters
Great Job, Internet!
Raise a butterbeer to
Harry Potter
, the most underrated of hit franchises
Run The Series
Photo: Nickelodeon
“It smelled like death”: An oral history of the
Double Dare
obstacle course
Oral History
Photo: Disney
25 years later,
Beauty And The Beast
remains Disney’s best modern movie
For Our Consideration
Graphic: Nick Wanserski
Wendi McLendon-Covey on entertaining the troops and feeling like TV’s watching back
11 Questions
Thomas Haden Church in Divorce (Photo: HBO)
Thomas Haden Church on selling the unlikely funny aspects of
Divorce
Interview
Prev
Next
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: Nespresso, GPS fitness watch, and more
Dec. 28, 10:35 AM
Screenshot: Diablo
For Our Consideration
20 years after
Diablo
, every game is
Diablo
Dec. 28, 12:00 AM
Savage Love
Revolution Hall
Dec. 28, 12:00 AM
Photo: Pop TV
What's On Tonight
Try a
Nightcap
to end the year off right
Dec. 28, 12:00 AM
B
Photo: Warner Bros.
Movie Review
Ben Affleck gets serious about his pulp fiction in
Live By Night
Dec. 27, 10:46 AM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: More Kindle books, 4K Samsung, and more
Dec. 27, 10:46 AM
Eagles Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Don Felder, late '70s. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
What's On Tonight
It’s a TV winter wasteland out there, so let’s honor (some of) the Eagles
Dec. 27, 12:00 AM
Coming Distractions
James Franco undergoes a dubious conversion in first
I Am Michael
trailer
Dec. 26, 4:11 PM
Coming Distractions
Doctor Who
season 10 trailer asks a lot of questions
Dec. 26, 1:48 PM
Video
The best and worst swag of 2016
Best of
Cheap Girls cover Counting Crows’ “A Long December”
Holiday Undercover
Our film critics dive into
Rogue One
and look ahead to
Silence
and
Paterson
Film Club
Silicon Valley
’s Jimmy O. Yang is Abraham Lincoln’s wingman
Pick A Choice
The A.V. Club
attempts to throw playing cards like a ninja
A.V. Club Live
Wild Beasts cover Madonna’s “Frozen”
Holiday Undercover
The King Cole is a merry, bold take on the old-fashioned
A.V. Cocktail Club
Can
The A.V. Club
out-eat competitive eater Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti?
A.V. Club Live
Dennis “Mr. Belding” Haskins takes our
Saved By The Bell
quiz
Odds And Sods
Jeepers! Watch
A.V. Club
kids open up our favorite Gift Guide items
Odds And Sods
Game Of Thrones
’ Finn Jones has a very unusual theory on who will end up on the Iron Throne
Odds And Sods
Shonen Knife covers “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”
Holiday Undercover
A.V. Undercover 2016: Watch the recap and vote for your favorite
A.V. Undercover
Rediscover the long-lost Saturn cocktail, a rare tiki drink using gin
A.V. Cocktail Club
Learn the Hotel Nacional Special, an extra smooth take on the pineapple daiquiri
A.V. Cocktail Club
Joyce Manor covers The National’s “Mistaken For Strangers”
A.V. Undercover
America’s best tiki bartender shows us how to make his signature drink
A.V. Cocktail Club
GWAR salutes AC/DC with some very special Election Day guests
A.V. Undercover
Touché Amoré covers Pearl Jam’s “Corduroy”
A.V. Undercover
Deerhoof covers Adam Ant’s “Goody Two Shoes”
A.V. Undercover
PWR BTTM covers Counting Crows’ “Mr. Jones”
A.V. Undercover
Andrew W.K., The Falcon, and others tell us about the last meal they loved
Talent Show
Trashcan Sinatras play “Weightlifting”
A.V. Undercover
NOFX, Pierce The Veil, and other Riot Fest bands give us their definition of punk
Talent Show
Descendents, Diarrhea Planet, and more tell us who they’d cast in the movie of their band
Talent Show
Prev
Next
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: Kindle bestsellers, mechanical keyboards, and more
Dec. 26, 9:36 AM
Photo: ABC
What's On Tonight
The New Year comes early with everyone’s favorite blockhead
Dec. 26, 12:00 AM
Coming Distractions
The first trailer for
Alien: Covenant
bursts out for Christmas
Dec. 25, 12:35 PM
Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin, Charity Wakefield (Image: BBC)
What's On Tonight
Once again,
Doctor Who
is here to wish you a Merry Christmas
Dec. 25, 12:00 AM
The Muppets (Photo: Nicole Wilder/Getty Images)
AVQ&A
Tell us about your pop-culture weekend: December 23 - 25
Dec. 25, 12:00 AM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals:
Downton Abbey
, mule mugs, and more
Dec. 24, 10:32 AM
Museum Of Broadcast Communications (Screenshot: YouTube)
Staff Picks
A holiday dessert, vintage seasonal cartoons, and a
Home Alone
alternative
Dec. 24, 12:00 AM
Best of
Supper Club heads home for the holiday, so enjoy our smorgasbord of favorite stories
Dec. 23, 1:36 PM
Income Disposal
Today’s best deals: A Hugo-winning novel, $1 movie rentals, and more
Dec. 23, 11:07 AM
Screenshot: YouTube
Great Job, Internet!
Behold, a catalog of ways live news broadcasts can go horribly awry
Dec. 23, 11:00 AM
12 Days of Bacon
It’s the final day of our 12 Days of Bacon advent calendar
Dec. 23, 9:11 AM
Sponsored Trailer
Seinfeld Festivus
Dec. 23, 9:00 AM
All Recent
Browse Our Features
Newswire
Coming Distractions
Great Job, Internet!
Savage Love