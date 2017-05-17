Adult Swim announces new stop-motion series The Shivering Truth

Thanks to Robot Chicken and Morel Orel, Adult Swim has become one of a small number of places on TV where you can still got stop-motion shows, and now a newcomer might be joining those storied ranks. As announced in a press release, Adult Swim has ordered a pilot for The Shivering Truth, a stop-motion series created by South Park and Wonder Showzen veteran Vernon Chatman with Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Starlee Kine, and Chatman himself providing the voices.

We don’t really know what the show is about, but the press release describes it as a “delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy” that is also a “miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic” and a “series of loosely-linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind.” That doesn’t tell us much, but it’s probably more effective than any basic plot synopsis could ever be. Essentially, if you’re into the orange goo of dream logic or parables about stories within tales, The Shivering Truth should be right up your alley.

