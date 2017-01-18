Artist reimagines villainous Trump quotes as classic comic book covers

While many people recognize that Donald Trump shares a number of qualities with supervillains, artist R. Sikoryak has made that joke a bit more literal with a series of images based on classic comic book covers that cast President-Elect Trump as a bad guy facing off against the X-Men, the Justice League, and even Richie Rich. They’re posted on Tumblr at The Unquotable Trump, and they all feature quotes that Trump actually said in real life. Also, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to recognize that something is funny and clever while also being horrifying and sad, it feels like this:

That’s Trump fighting the Black Panther, and here’s Trump doing his best to take on Magneto:

He also manages to be scarier than Negan and the zombies from The Walking Dead:

Here are some other highlights:

You can see the full set here.

