Most Read
Most Read

Disney XD airs its first same-sex kiss

Most Read

A.V. Club Most Read
Get The Latest
TV
Newswire

Disney XD airs its first same-sex kiss

By William Hughes
Posted Feb 28, 2017
See all latest
Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil
Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil
Share Tweet

Disney has made some (slow) strides over the last few years to include more LGBTQ-inclusive material in its various shows. In 2014, Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie aired an episode that featured a lesbian couple bringing their kid over for a play date, and Gravity Falls’ final episode confirmed that two of its recurring characters were in a same-sex relationship. (Creator Alex Hirsch had previously expressed his desire to include more gay and diverse characters in the fan-favorite show.)

Now, Mashable reports that Disney XD has featured its first same-sex kiss (and the first same-sex kiss ever for a Disney cartoon), as part of last week’s episode of Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil. The episode in question sees Star and her friend Marco travel to a boy band concert; the band’s crooning romanticism is so overwhelming that couples in the audience quickly begin to kiss. (Not Star and Marco, though: Sorry, shippers.) The episode doesn’t make a big deal out of it, but there are several kissing couples drawn as same-sex, or otherwise not identified explicitly as heterosexual, all blissfully making out on a Disney Channel show without the nation’s children immediately murdering their parents in an outburst of hedonistic, decadent self-expression. Who knew?

Submit your Newswire tips here.

Content continues below

A.V. Club Most Read

More Newswire
 