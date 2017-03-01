The Lego Movie sequel will be a musical—in space

The Lego Movie sequel recently snapped a new director, Mike Mitchell, into place, as well as brought BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg on to rework the script. With the recent success of Lego Batman Movie, there’s no better time to whet audience anticipation for a second dose of awesome. Even though he’s no longer attached to the project, original sequel director Chris McKay has teased where the film will go—and it’s far from the Old West.

While on the Shanlian on Batman podcast, McKay revealed the story’s structure, saying “Lego 2 is going to be this big musical and space action movie.” Nothing strange or incongruous there, really—we’ve already seen some spacesuits and big musical numbers. But it still sounds, well, awesome. There was a lot of assembly required, though: “They need a lot of the writing, a lot of development, not only with script development, but development with songwriters. So it was very ambitious to get that movie out.”

The Lego Movie 2 is scheduled for release in February 2019.

Submit your Newswire tips here.