NAACP Image Awards salute Black-ish, Beyoncé, and Moonlight

As we noted back in December, the nominees for this year’s NAACP Image Awards line up pretty nicely with every other award show, and the big winners at this weekend’s two-night ceremony prove just how much of an impact shows and movies like Black-ish, The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Moonlight have had—not to mention the continued dominance of Beyoncé.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moonlight won four awards, with Mahershala Ali winning Outstanding Supporting Actor, Barry Jenkins winning Best Director and Outstanding Writing, and the film itself winning Outstanding Independent Picture. Black-ish won six awards, cleaning up nearly all of the TV categories alongside The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Beyoncé won five awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Music Video (for “Formation”), Outstanding Song, and Outstanding Album.
The full list of winners is below.
Entertainer Of The Year
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
TELEVISION
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse
Outstanding Drama Series
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jussie Smollett, Empire
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Naturi Naughton, Power
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special
The People C. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special
Regina King, American Crime
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
2016 Black Girls Rock
Outstanding Performance By A Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
RECORDING
Outstanding New Artist
Chance the Rapper
Outstanding Male Artist
Maxwell
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration
“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Music Video
“Formation” – Beyoncé
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Album
Lemonade, Beyoncé
LITERATURE
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
The Book of Harlan, Bernice L. McFadden
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood, Trevor Noah
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Motion Picture
Moonlight
Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Documentary – (Film)
13th
Outstanding Documentary – (Television)
Roots: A New Vision
WRITING
Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series
Kenya Barris – Black-ish – “Hope”
Outstanding Writing In A Dramatic Series
Ava DuVernay – Queen Sugar – “First Things First”
Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture – (Television)
Charles Murray – Roots (Night 3)
Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
DIRECTING
Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta – “Value”
Outstanding Directing In A Dramatic Series
John Singleton – The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story - “The Race Card”
Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture (Television)
Rick Famuyiwa – Confirmation
Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture – (Film)
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – (Television or Film)
Idris Elba, The Jungle Book
