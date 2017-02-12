NAACP Image Awards salute Black-ish, Beyoncé, and Moonlight

As we noted back in December, the nominees for this year’s NAACP Image Awards line up pretty nicely with every other award show, and the big winners at this weekend’s two-night ceremony prove just how much of an impact shows and movies like Black-ish, The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Moonlight have had—not to mention the continued dominance of Beyoncé.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moonlight won four awards, with Mahershala Ali winning Outstanding Supporting Actor, Barry Jenkins winning Best Director and Outstanding Writing, and the film itself winning Outstanding Independent Picture. Black-ish won six awards, cleaning up nearly all of the TV categories alongside The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Beyoncé won five awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Music Video (for “Formation”), Outstanding Song, and Outstanding Album.

The full list of winners is below.

Entertainer Of The Year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

TELEVISION



Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Naturi Naughton, Power

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special

The People C. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series, Or Dramatic Special

Regina King, American Crime

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2016 Black Girls Rock

Outstanding Performance By A Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

RECORDING



Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Outstanding Album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

LITERATURE



Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

The Book of Harlan, Bernice L. McFadden

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood, Trevor Noah

MOTION PICTURE



Outstanding Motion Picture

Moonlight

Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY



Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

13th

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

Roots: A New Vision

WRITING



Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series

Kenya Barris – Black-ish – “Hope”

Outstanding Writing In A Dramatic Series

Ava DuVernay – Queen Sugar – “First Things First”

Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture – (Television)

Charles Murray – Roots (Night 3)

Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

DIRECTING



Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – “Value”

Outstanding Directing In A Dramatic Series

John Singleton – The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story - “The Race Card”

Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture (Television)

Rick Famuyiwa – Confirmation

Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture – (Film)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ANIMATED/CGI



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – (Television or Film)

Idris Elba, The Jungle Book





