What’s better than enjoying a cozy mystery in the fall? Absolutely nothing. So it’s a good thing Acorn TV has an entire tab dedicated to the genre. And that’s not nearly all the British-American streaming service offers. There’s a slew of originals, international fare, and period dramas led by some of the U.K.’s most notable stars. (Now, do some of these shows’ titles sound like something 30 Rock made up? They do indeed—but that’s part of the fun.) Here, in alphabetical order, are The A.V. Club’s 10 favorite series on the platform, from BBC phenoms like Happy Valley to essential aughts darling Slings & Arrows.
Bloodlands (BBC One: 2021-)
Stars: James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna, Lola Petticrew, Chris Wally
Number of seasons: 2
Remember Bodyguard, the Richard Madden thriller that took the world by storm in 2018? Well, series creator Jed Mercurio followed it up with Bloodlands, a twisty tale set in Northern Ireland. This one is actually pretty grim and not so cozy, but it’s super engaging nevertheless. James Nesbitt plays veteran inspector Tom Brannick, who investigates a case with a complicated link to his past. See, he’s in pursuit of a legendary assassin—with the code name Goliath, of course—who evaded capture during the Troubles (and also murdered his wife).
Dalgliesh (Acorn TV: 2021-)
Stars: Bertie Carvel, Jeremy Irvine, Carlyss Peer, Alistair Brammer, Richard Dillane, Fra Fee
Number of seasons: 2
P.D. James’ novels get the TV treatment in Dalgliesh. And the lead detective, Adam Dalgliesh (Carvel), also happens to be a poet. As far as storytelling gimmicks go, this is almost as fun as Castle. Adam blends his insightful and incisive sides to plumb the depths of the human psyche while working on the worst crime in ’70s England. Acorn TV has renewed Dalgliesh for season three.
Foyle’s War (ITV: 2002-2015)
Stars: Michael Kitchen, Honeysuckle Weeks, Anthony Howell, Ellie Haddington, Jay Simpson
Number of seasons: 8
Initially seen as a replacement for the acclaimed, long-running Inspector Morse, Foyle’s War managed to carve out its own space over eight seasons, all of which are available on Acorn TV. Set during and after World War II, the show follows widowed inspector Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen), who uses his methodical style to catch criminals, even if it means stepping on the toes of British military and intelligence services to do so. The show also includes appearances from stars like Rosamund Pike, James McAvoy, Charles Dance, Tobias Menzies, and David Tennant.
The Good Karma Hospital (ITV: 2017-2022)
Stars: Amrita Acharia, Amanda Redman, Darshan Jariwala, Neil Morrissey, Philip Jackson, Priyanka Bose, James Floyd
Number of seasons: 4
The heartwarming British medical drama The Good Karma Hospital centers on Dr. Ruby (Redman), who moves to India hoping for a fresh start at the titular health center run by an eccentric expat. The show sometimes veers into the white-savior trope and has some generalized ideas, but ultimately The Good Karma Hospital is a pretty joyous binge. It delves into the underfunded hospital, the lives of the locals and Ruby’s coworkers, and sends an uplifting message along the way.
Happy Valley (BBC One: 2014-2023)
Stars: Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, James Norton, Charlie Murphy, George Costigan, Rhys Connah
Number of seasons: 3
Happy Valley wrapped up its three-season run this year (after premiering in ... 2014) and it will go down as one of Britain’s finest crime dramas. Lancashire plays the divorced police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who is still recovering from her daughter’s death eight years ago while raising her grandson. Just when it seems like Catherine has it all sorted out, the man responsible for ruining her family’s life gets released from prison. She decides to seek revenge, unaware that he is involved in a criminal organization that could derail everything. The BAFTA-winning series has a complex plot and plenty of nuanced characters.
Harry Wild (Acorn TV: 2022-)
Stars: Jane Seymour, Kevin Ryan, Rohan Nedd, Stuart Graham, Amy Huberman
Number of seasons: 1
It’s no Murder, She Wrote, but Harry Wild is an engaging show with similar vibes, mostly thanks to its lead star. Emmy winner Jane Seymour. She’s wickedly entertaining as, you guessed it, Harriet “Harry” Wild. After being mugged, she recovers at the home of her police officer son, Charlie (Ryan). And like any good mom, she can’t help but interfere in her child’s business, getting caught up in his murder investigation. The definition of a cozy mystery, Harry Wild has thankfully been renewed for a second season.
Line Of Duty (BBC Two: 2012-2021)
Stars: Lennie James, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Gina McKee, Adrian Dunbar, Keeley Hawes, Paul Higgins, Thandiwe Newton, Christina Chong
Number of seasons: 6
Bodyguard and Bloodlands creator Jed Mercurio also delivered the six-season hit Line Of Duty. The police drama tracks officer Steve Arnott, who works with an undercover agent to uncover corruption in the force. They soon realize the issues are deep-rooted, with ties to organized crime, and their mission becomes learning the identity of a criminal named “H.” Line Of Duty won multiple awards during its run, and features appearances by the likes of Sacha Dhawan, Steve Toussaint, and James Nesbitt.
Manhunt (ITV: 2019-)
Stars: Martin Clunes, Claudie Berkley, Stephen Wight, Steffan Rhodri, Katie Lyons
Number of seasons: 2
Manhunt is based on tragic real-life events and the memoirs of former detective Colin Sutton (Clunes). In season one, the show digs into Colin’s investigation into serial killer Levi Bellfield. Season two tracks his journey to catch rapist Delroy Grant (a.k.a. the Night Stalker). The gritty drama unfolds from the perspective of Colin and his team as they battle immense pressure to find the culprits, which invariably messes with their personal lives.
Poldark (BBC One: 2015-2019)
Stars: Aidan Turner, Ruby Bentall, Phil Davis, Eleanor Tomlinson, Pip Torrens, Luke Norris, Caroline Blakiston
Number of seasons: 5
Based on Winston Graham’s novels, Poldark is a critically acclaimed period drama that ran for five seasons on BBC One and garnered an intense fan following. Set between 1781 and 1801, it centers on the smoldering Captain Ross Poldark (Turner) after he returns to Cornwall following the American War of Independence. Poldark’s finds his world turned upside down when he comes home to learn his father is dead, the love of his life is engaged to someone else, and he has no land left to his name. Now the unconventional, principled redcoat has to rebuild his life from scratch.
Slings & Arrows (Movie Central: 2003-2006)
Stars: Paul Gross, Martha Burns, Mark McKinney, Rachel McAdams, Susan Coyne, Stephen Ouimette
Number of seasons: 3
Huzzah! One of Canada’s best originals—fight us on this if you must—is available to stream on Acorn TV. Slings & Arrows is a darkly comedic series (with an incredible cast) set amongst a fictional Shakespearean festival, where a group of actors put on plays like Macbeth, Hamlet, and King Lear. Each season focuses on a different production, with the play’s themes mirroring the personal and professional problems faced by the lead characters. After your binge, check out Emily St. James’ fun and thoughtful interview with the series’ creators.