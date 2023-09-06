Happy Valley: Extended Trailer | Series 1

Stars: Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, James Norton, Charlie Murphy, George Costigan, Rhys Connah

Number of seasons: 3

Happy Valley wrapped up its three-season run this year (after premiering in ... 2014) and it will go down as one of Britain’s finest crime dramas. Lancashire plays the divorced police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who is still recovering from her daughter’s death eight years ago while raising her grandson. Just when it seems like Catherine has it all sorted out, the man responsible for ruining her family’s life gets released from prison. She decides to seek revenge, unaware that he is involved in a criminal organization that could derail everything. The BAFTA-winning series has a complex plot and plenty of nuanced characters.