11 movies to check out on Netflix in September

Yes, Shark Week is over and so are beach vacations, but for those who can’t let summer go just yet Jaws 2 is the only sequel to Steven Spielberg’s seminal shark thriller worth seeing. Roy Scheider returns as Chief Brody, who faces another monstrous great white shark terrorizing both his sons and the other denizens of Amity Island. The movie, directed by Jeannot Szwarc, doesn’t have the bite of the classic 1975 film, and the mechanical great white is only a marginal improvement, but there are some tense scenes as the shark attacks a group of teens adrift at sea. Original Jaws actors Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton reprise their roles as Ellen Brody and Mayor Vaughn, respectively.