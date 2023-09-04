Losing a job sucks, no matter who you are. And although it’s easy to believe that it would be a breeze to deal with if you’re rich and famous, being a high-profile actor and publicly losing a big role must still feel incredibly shitty. It’s a surprisingly common occurrence in Hollywood, though, as stars like Colin Firth, Ryan Gosling, Megan Fox, and Natalie Portman can attest.



The A.V. Club has compiled a list of 15 times that big actors were let go from major projects. The reasons range from behind-the-scenes nerves to real-world controversies—and we imagine a good few of these still sting many years later. But please don’t mourn for these fallen heroes. They all probably had pay-or-play deals that allowed them to eke out a meager living and subsist on mayonnaise sandwiches while they waited for the Movie Gods to bestow upon them another princely payday.