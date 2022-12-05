Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer | Netflix

The newest trailer leans more directly into a comparison between Markle’s media scrutiny and that received by the late Princess Diana of Wales (while also noting the additional racist backlash Markle found herself subject to). “I was terrified,” Prince Harry shares in the trailer alongside a montage of his mother during her time in the glaring spotlight. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Given Markle’s previous claims there will be “no reality show” about her immediate family, it’s worth wondering why the couple has finally decided to allow cameras into their personal life in such a fashion. Luckily, it’s a question we don’t have to answer alone. Below: public relations expert and C.E.O. of Hiltzik Strategies Matthew Hiltzik tells The A.V. Club five things worth noting about Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to finally go the documentary route.

1. The Duke and Duchess don’t necessarily control how this is coming out

Despite the all-too-perfect timing— Prince William and Duchess Kate are currently on their first stateside visit in eight years— Hiltzik says we can’t be certain Markle and Prince Harry planned it that way. “Harry and Meghan don’t necessarily have their own say over when things come out— even before the queen died, this was moving forward and the timeline was there,” Hiltzik assesses of the timing.

2. It’s a cold and crazy world out there for someone trying to build their individual brand

These days, per Hiltzik, it’s “a battle for people to demonstrate their individual relevance.” Markle and Prince Harry clearly had a specific manner of presenting their story in mind, and clearly feel that Liz Garbus— who directed What Happened, Miss Simone? and Love, Marilyn—is the right person, and now is the right time. “On the macro,” Hiltzik explains, “it’s also an opportunity for them to be able to demonstrate a little more of their relevance and the interest in them.”

3. Amid dwindling numbers, a royal visit promises a thousand eyes...

Back to that Prince William and Duchess Kate visit: B etween the general interest in the current heir to the throne and the rarity of a U.S. tour, their presence just adds a level of intrigue to the trailer. Hiltzik calls the timing a “huge opportunity to take advantage of the attention” that the visit brings to the royal family in general— and there’s nothing Netflix needs right now more than eyes on its content. “There’ s this insatiable need for content, but at the same time there’s reevaluation of certain deals and the effects for them,” Hiltzik explains. “It’s a really good time to also show: ‘Hey, look at my numbers, look at my values.’”

4. ...And Queen Elizabeth’s death didn’t exactly minimize that

As the extended nationwide mourning period continues in Britain following the Queen’ s passing, there’s certainly a piqued interest in her life, and the moments and relationships that defined it. “I’ve worked in situations where you have a project that may or may not have worked but all of a sudden worked better because someone died or someone relevant died,” Hiltzik explains.

5. Yes, there’s a way to relate this all back to The Crown

Simply enough: there’s more than enough interest in the royals to go around right now, and that’s at the network that already airs The Crown. As Hiltzik puts it, “W e’re in a period of tim e where the fascination for the [royal] dynamics is there.” If the duo’s Oprah interview with Markle and Prince Harry (not to mention the lasting memes it bore) is any indication, direct commentary has a tendency to set fire to that interest.