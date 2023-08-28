Adele also had to tell security guards to chill out at a recent show

Look, we’re not major sticklers or anything, but it really seems like we all need to sit down in a room, have a little chat, and not come out until we’ve locked down some written code of conduct for concert behavior. It’s confusing as hell out there right now. Are you allowed to throw things at artists? You obviously shouldn’t be, but people keep doing it anyway. Are you allowed to stand up and take a selfie? Not according to Miranda Lambert, but it’s also kind of weird and annoying to sit down and picnic the whole time, according to Maggie Rogers. (This author, at least, is mostly on her side on that one.)

Security guards, historically meant to curtail these sorts of conflicts, have also been brought into the fray in recent months. Just last week, a guard at a Taylor Swift show was fired over a viral video of him singing along to “Cruel Summer.” While he wasn’t cut loose by Swift directly, she did call out a different security guard for bothering a fan mid-song in a widely-shared clip from earlier this summer. Now, Adele is also getting in on the action with her own viral confrontation, which occurred at one of her Las Vegas residency shows over the weekend.

Advertisement

In the above video, a fan can be seen standing and singing along to multiple songs, while at least two security guards put their hands on him and tell him to chill out. “Look behind you, everybody’s upset,” says one, gesturing to a mostly seated crowd. “I’ll stay calm,” the fan says to another guard, as a voice in the video can be heard asking, “We can sing though, right?”

Advertisement Advertisement

Adele eventually gets involved, stopping “Water Under The Bridge” to confront the second guard. “What’s going on with that young fan there? He’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” the “Easy On Me” singer asks from the stage.

“Can you leave him alone, please?” she continues, before assuring the fan that “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show.”

Advertisement

“Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun,” she addresses the crowd, before resuming the song.

While it seems pretty clear that the security guards were in the wrong here—if for nothing else than putting their hands on someone who didn’t pose an active threat—we do only have this one perspective on the incident. It seems like the fan was filming with a selfie stick, which was probably pretty annoying for the people seated behind him. Still, the crowd at large seems to be on Adele’s side during the interruption, with many cheering her on and one loudly shouting “They won’t let us stand up!”

Advertisement

We’re sure security guards nationwide are on high alert after the recent string of dangerous incidents, but it goes without saying that people should also be allowed to actually enjoy themselves while seeing their favorite artists live. It’s a real bummer that so many performers have had to pause their shows like this recently—that’s not fun for anyone involved.