It’s difficult to believe that Tim Burton—who turns 65 on August 25—is now old enough to start collecting Social Security. But let’s take comfort in the fact that everyone’s favorite director of whimsical gothic fantasies shows no sign of retiring. He’s currently working on Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to his beloved 1988 signature film that stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Over the years, Burton has frequently worked with Johnny Depp, former partner Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, and composer Danny Elfman, creating a weird and wonderful oeuvre that has made the Oscar-nominated filmmaker a hero to outsiders and goth types while simultaneously appealing to mainstream audiences with movies such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Batman Returns, Ed Wood, Frankenweenie, Sleepy Hollow, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

In celebration of Burton’s birthday, we’re counting down each of the 19 feature films he has directed so far. This list doesn’t include The Nightmare Before Christmas (which was directed by Henry Selick) or the hit Netflix series Wednesday—we’re only focused on big-screen, feature-length films directed by Burton. Now that we have that cleared up, which Burton gem do you think will end up on top? Read on to find out.