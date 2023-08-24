Barbie is heading to IMAX, with even more footage

As if Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t already big enough—with it needing literally just one more day in theaters before it almost certai nly unseats The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the biggest domestic performer of 2023—the movie is already set to get an extended engagement over in IMAX Land. This is per Deadline, which reports that the Margot Robbie-starring comedy is set to get a one-week run in the format next month, having very patiently—and very successfully—waited for its cinematic frenemy Oppenheimer to vacate those bigger screens.

More interestingly for Barbie aficionados, the Sept. 22 IMAX release of Barbie will also feature some extended footage, for everyone who wasn’t already enticed by seeing the movie’s elaborate, gorgeous sets in all their giant and bright pink glory. Or, if you’d like that in corporate speak, here’s Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, trying to make bonus Barbie jokes sound as boring as humanly possible : “ For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.”

Interestingly, the IMAX push comes after Barbie is already set to arrive on the home market, with the movie moving on to paid VOD just 45 days after it initially high-heeled its way into theaters. Gerwig herself issued a statement on the IMAX release on social media, writing that, “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.” There’s no word yet on what this new footage might entail, although as Consequence notes, Gerwig has talked about how sad she was to cut something she called a “fart opera” out of the movie, so, uh… fingers crossed?