The Hollywood streaming era has wrought plenty of growing pains, from corporate mergers to disappearing IP to consumers subscribing to enough platforms to wonder why they ever cut the cable cord in the first place. Yet while this chapter of cinema history is constantly being rewritten, Disne y+ remains a real success story. As our round-up of their best available movies illustrates, the House of Mouse’s film backlog is uniquely designed to lure both nostalgic parents and their impressionable children to the platform. In addition to the Pixar, Marvel, Muppets, and Star Wars crowd pleasers, Disney+ is a treasure trove of family friendly gems, both animated and live-action, from the likes of 20th Century Fox, the Disney Channel, and more.



The A.V. Club is here to guide you toward both hidden gems and the hits you likely already know and love. For every Avengers and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s also a Rocketeer. All four Toy Story films are available, but don’t forget underrated animation like The Emperor’s New Groove or Mars Needs Moms. And thank goodness for classics like Cool Runnings, Freaky Friday, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. And with the first two Guardians Of The Galaxy films on the streamer, it’s safe to say that we’ve rounded up all currently available Disney+ movies, reviewed or otherwise lauded on The A.V. Club over the years, that are most likely to put a smile on your face.

This list was updated on May 6, 2023.