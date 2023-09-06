36 best TV shows streaming on Prime Video

Are you really making the most out of your Amazon Prime subscription? Sure, you’ve got paper towels and cat litter coming in like clockwork. But if you’re not regularly combing through the service’s streaming catalog, then you’re missing out on hundreds of hours of killer TV. Since getting into the original-content game, Prime Video has churned out some great series—award-winners such as Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, recent releases like The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart and the second season of The Wheel Of Time, and lesser-known left-turns including Patriot. And that’s not counting all of the fine shows that debuted elsewhere, like the beloved comedy Catastrophe.

This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on September 6, 2023. It will update monthly.