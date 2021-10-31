Marquee match-up: Friday The 13th vs. Scream

Winner: Scream

Like most slasher flicks, the Friday The 13th movies typically treat acting like a tertiary concern at best, letting the occasional memorable death—and a brutally efficient marquee killer—do all of the heavy lifting. But in the Scream series, even the villains are characters (they have to be, to keep us guessing on who’s secretly behind the latest murder spree), and they’re almost always more interesting once the mask comes off.

It feels strange to treat the human element as paramount here, in a branch of horror so dedicated to rendering people as just so many piles of hapless murder meat. But Scream frequently transcends the genre it endlessly winks at—and the killers it regularly namechecks, including Jason himself—by treating Sidney Prescott and her friends as more than just faceless killer bait. [William Hughes]