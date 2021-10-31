This past Monday, The A.V. Club launched the Ultimate Slasher Franchise Tournament, a five-round, single-elimination battle royale to decide the best slasher-movie series of all time. 32 franchises—properly seeded by popularity, acclaim, and a general, unscientific sense of just how crappy they get in the later sequels—duked it out, but only one survived (Spoiler alert: it was the Nightmare On Elm Street series). If you missed all the fun, here’s a quick recap.
Round One
Round One: Freddy, Jason, Michael, Chucky, and more square off to start our 32-series tournament
Marquee match-up: Wrong Turn vs. Wolf Creek
Winner: Wolf Creek
Hillbilly horror experienced a revival in the 2000s, with two parallel don’t-leave-the-city franchises—one set in the wilderness of West Virginia, the other against the sprawl of the Australian outback. There’s more conceptual variety in the Wrong Turn movies, which slaughter different kinds of lamb (reality-TV contestants, prison inmates, Henry Rollins), before dipping into the backstory of their inbred cannibals. Wolf Creek, by contrast, repeats itself through a sequel that puts more unlucky tourists in the crosshairs of serial killer Mick Taylor, then inelegantly expands the premise for a so-so miniseries. Still, the returns diminish slower in Mick’s neck of the backwoods, and while the Wrong Turn films are certainly more superficially fun in their cartoon Hills Have Eyes evisceration of city slickers, none possess a fraction of the nasty dread John Jarratt provokes through his Down Under depravity. Do his deformed American challengers even have names? [A.A. Dowd]
Round Two
Round Two: Jason, Jigsaw, Candyman and Leprechaun meet their match
Marquee match-up: Saw vs. Child’s Play
Winner: Child’s Play
With both of these long-running, puppet-forward franchises, versatility is the name of the game. Unfortunately for Jigsaw, no one is more posable than Chucky. Able to play in shades of black comedy, Don Mancini and Tom Holland’s killer doll is the demonic-toy gold standard, the one all Annabelles aspire to. It’s not a first-round knockout, though. No monster was more recognizable than Jigsaw for the first half of the new century, even as the labyrinthine soap opera plotting became more over-the-top than the bloodshed. Unfortunately, The Book Of Saw seems closed for the foreseeable future, after the ironic punishment slaughterhouse of John Kramer (Tobin Bell) failed to recapture the world’s imagination in two failed reboot attempts. Unlike Jigsaw, Chucky never ruled the horror landscape, but he has endured in sequels, a remake, and a new TV series. Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, and Jennifer Tilly have proven time and again that they know how to keep Good Guys happy, refreshing the character in style and tone every few years. And so another menacing marionette falls to Chucky. [Matt Schimkowitz]
Round Three
Round Three: Can Freddy’s wisecracks beat Chucky’s? Will Norman Bates survive Halloween? See who survives the Elite 8
Marquee match-up: Friday The 13th vs. Scream
Winner: Scream
Like most slasher flicks, the Friday The 13th movies typically treat acting like a tertiary concern at best, letting the occasional memorable death—and a brutally efficient marquee killer—do all of the heavy lifting. But in the Scream series, even the villains are characters (they have to be, to keep us guessing on who’s secretly behind the latest murder spree), and they’re almost always more interesting once the mask comes off.
It feels strange to treat the human element as paramount here, in a branch of horror so dedicated to rendering people as just so many piles of hapless murder meat. But Scream frequently transcends the genre it endlessly winks at—and the killers it regularly namechecks, including Jason himself—by treating Sidney Prescott and her friends as more than just faceless killer bait. [William Hughes]
Round Four
Round Four: Freddy, Michael, Leatherface, and Ghostface are the last slashers standing
Marquee match-up: Halloween vs. Scream
Winner: Halloween
Most of the franchises in this tournament wouldn’t exist without Halloween. Scream, its hippest offspring, is no exception. Wes Craven’s 1996 original acknowledged as much, building a set piece around actual footage from Halloween (directed by Craven’s ’70s master-of-horror contemporary, John Carpenter) and later hiding Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in a closet just like the one Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) cowered in during her first evasion of Michael Myers. Yet for all Ghostface owes to the other, older killer in a white mask, the Scream series also laid some runway for the Halloweens that followed, reviving the slasher movie for a savvy new audience. Hell, Scream’s screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, even worked on Halloween H20, a legacy sequel released before that term was coined. [A.A. Dowd]
Round Five
Round Five: It’s Freddy versus Michael Myers in the grand finale of our Ultimate Slasher Franchise Tournament
Marquee match-up: Halloween vs. A Nightmare On Elm Street
Winner: A Nightmare On Elm Street
However far it strayed from the dread of the original, however shaky the sequels got in the middle, Elm Street remained a franchise of high Grand Guignol style, with more graphic (in multiple definitions of the word) inspiration than the rudimentary killing sprees this moviemaking trend usually allows. The Halloween series, for all its enduring popularity, better-than-average performances, and periodic bumps in quality, just can’t compete in that arena. It’s workmanlike by comparison.
Look, the first Halloween has a primal power none of the slashers that followed can match. It’s a better movie than the first Elm Street. But this isn’t a contest between part ones. It’s a battle between the series they birthed. And pound for pound of flesh, kill for kill, entry for entry, what Craven conjured outpaces what Carpenter did. And so the subgenre, and the soul of America’s petrified, transgressing youth, belongs to Freddy. [A.A. Dowd]
Reader Poll
With the readers poll, you all had a chance to right our wrongs and take our bracket in a totally different direction. Turns out that you agreed with all of our picks! It doesn’t make for great drama, but it does make us feel vindicated with our choices.
