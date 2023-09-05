September 4 has become something of a national holiday for the Beyhive (and America, which currently owes a not- insi gnificant portion of its economy to the Renaissance tour). Last night, Beyoncé took another trip around the sun and her fans—decked out in shimmery silver and sequins in honor of Virgo season—celebrated with a rousing sing-a-long led by none other than the legendary Diana Ross.

Queen Bey got emotional as the Supremes singer emerged at the end of her Los Angeles show Monday night to serenade her along with the sold-out crowd.

Advertisement

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” the choked up “Cuff It” singer responded as the crowd roared.

Advertisement Advertisement

“This is the legendary Diana Ross!” she continued. “There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me.”

This is a real full circle moment for the two artists, as Beyoncé also sang happy birthday to Ross for her 75th back in 2019. “You sang happy ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, so I wanted to sing it for you,” Ross said after returning the favor. Ross and Beyoncé’s connection also goes back even further, as Beyoncé has spoken about partly basing her 2006 Dreamgirls character on the Motown legend.

Advertisement

“Give it up for the Queen!” Beyoncé shouted as the two clasped hands and walked off.

Earlier in the show, Bey also took a moment to express her gratitude for the life she has led, specifically shouting out her family, (most of) Destiny’s Child, God, and “every flaw, every stretch mark, every FUPA.” “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” she said (via USA Today) . “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you. ”