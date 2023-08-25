Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker was arrested

A scary moment went viral earlier this week when a man rushed the stage at the 92nd Street Y where Drew Barrymore was interviewing Reneé Rapp about her new album. “You know who I am,” said a man who introduced himself as Chad Michael Busto. “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” Barrymore was escorted away by security (and shielded by Rapp) after Busto tried to climb on stage. Now, days later, the man has reportedly been arrested amid repeated attempts to get close to the talk show host.

On Wednesday, Busto was detained by Southampton PD after allegedly riding his bike into the driveways of private residences in the Village of Sagaponack, Town of Southampton, reportedly telling residents he was looking for Barrymore’s home. He was taken into custody following a 911 call and briefly questioned, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but then released.

However, on Thursday, Busto was apprehended by East Hampton Town Police and turned over to Southampton police, after which he was booked in relation to a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the fourth degree. Per the outlet, detectives at Southampton PD followed up on Busto’s presence, an investigation which “led to facts that substantiated a charge for stalking,” according to a spokesperson from the department.

The Daily Mail reports that Busto was freed by a judge on Friday morning after professing in court to be homeless—and due for a federal hearing in Texas on September 3. Meanwhile, The Daily Beast found Busto has a history of obsession with female celebrities (including Amber Heard) online, as well as a long criminal history that includes “burglary, indecent exposure, making lewd comments to children, and fighting with Trader Joe’s staff.” He is set to return to court in Southampton on September 12.

