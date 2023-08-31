Another day, another movie portmanteau lost to the sea of forced memes. There will be no “Exorswift” for the crowds of cosplayers looking to dump pea soup on their Eras outfit and attend a double feature of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie and The Exorcist: Believer. Per producer Jason Blum, “Taylor wins,” and the Exorcist sequel will now be released on October 6. Initially set to open on October 13 , David Gordon Green’s Exorcist sequel is, like much of America, powerless against the Swift steamroller. After a summer of Swift setting records, forcing Ticketmaster to bend the knee, and hiding in a little box, Pazuzu and his demonic winds don’t even want to humor going up against the singer at the box office.

Swift’s surprise concert movie caps off her career-spanning “Eras” tour. The film reportedly runs for two hours and forty-five minutes, shaving about a half hour from the original concert. And before we get any emails: Yes, a collectible popcorn tub will be for sale at AMCs . Calm down about the buckets, please. There are enough corn receptacles for everyone.

While this is great news for Taylor and AMC , it’s terrible news for Jigsaw. The latest Saw was set to have the first two weeks of the spooky season to itself before Exorcist drops. Now, it will have to get all its gameplaying and tricycling done in one week before it faces stiff competition. The move also adds to the release date shifting of October. We already saw the loss of Sony’s Kraven The Hunter and the addition of a wide release for Killers Of The Flower Moon. It now appears that the box office bout to beat this October will not be against Jigsaw and Pazuzu but Swift and Scorsese. Now that has a big fight feel.

