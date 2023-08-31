The arrival of fall means shorter days, cooler weather, and pumpkin spice back on the menu, but most importantly—at least as far as we’re concerned—it means a whole new crop of movies and TV shows coming to our screens. The circumstances this year are a little different, as Hot Labor Summer rolls into Chilly Labor Fall. Ongoing labor strikes involving the WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue to cause turmoil and uncertainty in Hollywood (as such actions are meant to do). The work stoppage has caused shuffling in release schedules and changes to the way projects are promoted. Because of a backlog of projects that were in the pipeline before the strike began, audiences haven’t felt the effects as directly as those in and around the industry, but that may soon change.

Advertisement

In our fall 2023 preview guides, we identified 60 new and returning TV shows and 26 films that we’re looking forward to in the coming months. These projects raised some specific burning questions for us—like whether Marvel can get its mojo back with The Marvels or whether anyone still cares about The Walking Dead. Read on as we indulge our curiosity and attempt to puzzle out some of the biggest queries of the season.