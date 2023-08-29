Fall 2023 film preview: The season's 26 most anticipated films

Previews

From the horrific (The Exorcist: Believer) to the historic (Napoleon) to the heroic (The Marvels) here are all the movies we can't wait to see this fall

By
Cindy White
Jen Lennon
and Mark Keizer
Clockwise from upper left: Napoleon (Columbia/AppleTV+), The Marvels (Disney), Wish (Disney), A Haunting In Venice (20th Century Studios), The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)
For those who embraced the summer of 2023’s great pop culture phenomenon, Barbenheimer, not only would the cast and crew of each film like to thank you, but so would the entire movie industry. Because Barbie and Oppenheimer almost singlehandedly (doublehandedly?) saved the summer from a lot of underperforming, including The Flash, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Haunted Mansion, three R-rated comedies—No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride, and Strays—and the presumably surefire hit, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. And even though 2023’s summer slate looks to crest the $4 billion mark for the first time since the pandemic, history will not look back fondly on most of this season’s movies.

So now that our summer of general disappointment is nearly behind us, it’s time for the fall movie season. Per usual, that means less bombast and more awards contenders like Killers Of The Flower Moon and Napoleon. But this fall also sees a promising collection of elevated horror films (The Nun II, The Exorcist: Believer), franchise sequels and extensions (A Haunting In Venice, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes) and only one Marvel film (The Marvels) which, given our cultural exhaustion with the multiverse, feels like a vacation.

Given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, some of these release dates might shift, since what’s the point of releasing Dumb Money next month if Pete Davidson can’t promote it by playing Wheel of Musical Impressions on The Tonight Show? So take these fall dates with a grain of salt and, if they stick, take that grain of salt and sprinkle it on your popcorn.

The Nun II (September 8)

The Nun II (September 8)

THE NUN II | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell

Director: Michael Chaves

“I think there’s something here that’s not meant to be,” the fearful voice says in the trailer to The Nun II. Those dire words certainly don’t refer to the existence of this follow-up to 2018’s successful original and the latest extension of the Conjuring franchise. The new film features Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) once again crossing demonic paths with the demon Valak, who was first seen in The Conjuring 2. Figure lots of rustling leaves, flickering lights, and portentous religious iconography will power this sequel, directed by franchise go-to Michael Chaves, who gave us series low point The Curse Of La Llorona and the pretty good The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. What gets us hopeful for The Nun II is that it’s co-written by Akela Cooper, the screenwriter of M3GAN. There are two other writers credited on The Nun II, but if the film—which takes place in France in 1956—features an evil, lifelike robot doll, that was probably Cooper’s idea. [Mark Keizer]

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (September 8)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (September 8)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 8

Cast: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin.

Director: Nia Vardalos

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will finally address an odd, if hardly fatal, issue with 2002’s massively profitable indie original and 2016’s less popular follow-up; neither film took place in Greece. In τρία (that’s Greek for “three”), Toula Portokalos-Miller (Nia Vardalos, who also directs) and her loving and wise-cracking family trek to Greece for a family reunion and to spread the ashes of Toula’s father, Gus. Since you can’t have a Big Fat Greek Wedding film without a big fat Greek wedding, fear not, there will be nuptials. Returning cast members include John Corbett as Toula’s husband, Louis Mandylor as Toula’s brother, and Lainie Kazan as Toula’s mother. Look for plenty of lavraki out of water comedy and that warm feeling you get from catching up with one of indie film’s most beloved families. [Mark Keizer]

A Haunting In Venice (September 15)

A Haunting In Venice (September 15)

A Haunting In Venice | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sept 15

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh is back as Agatha Christie’s beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, and he’s also back in the director’s chair for A Haunting In Venice, the third standalone murder mystery in what’s become an ongoing franchise. This time, the crime takes place at an abandoned palazzo on All Hallows’ Eve and the suspects are all guests at a séance. Will the insightful detective pierce the veil of secrets and deceptions to find the killer, living or dead? Of course he will, he’s Hercule Poirot. The fun part, as always, is trying to keep up with his “little gray cells.” [Cindy White]

The Inventor (September 15)

The Inventor (September 15)

The Inventor - Official U.S. Trailer (2023) Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley

Cast: Stephen Fry, Marion Cotillard, Daisy Ridley, Matt Berry

Director: Jim Capobianco

In a movie world choking to death on CGI, it’s refreshing to know that the stop motion, Rankin/Bass-style historical adventure The Inventor awaits us this September. The film is the feature directing debut of Jim Capobianco, the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Pixar’s Ratatouille. Along with co-director Pierre-Luc Granjon, Capobianco tells the story of 15th century painter, inventor, and architect Leonardo da Vinci. But Capobianco attacks da Vinci’s story from a most unique angle, telling Variety, “I knew he was going to die [at the end of the story] and ... I learned that he believed that he procrastinated a lot and he thought he didn’t finish a lot of the things he set out to do. So, I thought about what it would mean to this person.” Stephen Fry voices da Vinci with Marion Cotillard as Louise de Savoy (mother of King Francis I of France), and Daisy Ridley as Marguerite (a key figure towards the end of da Vinci’s life). This is one animated adventure that could put a (Mona Lisa) smile on your face. [Mark Keizer]

Dumb Money (September 22)

Dumb Money (September 22)

DUMB MONEY - Official Trailer (HD)

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen

Director: Craig Gillespie

In what can best be described as The Big Short for the rest of us, Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money recounts the awesome true story of a group of amateur investors on Reddit who became obscenely wealthy by intentionally inflating the stock price of the video game retailer GameStop so short sellers—who make money when a stock falls—will lose their shirts. But if you think Dumb Money will be a happily ever after story for the little guy, don’t forget the old financial adage, “The Street always wins.” That said, Dumb Money looks to be a rollicking entry in both the “stick it to the rich” and “David Vs. Goliath” subgenres. Paul Dano stars as the real-life Redditor who started the movement that threatened the entire financial system and Dumb Money’s fabulous cast also includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. Based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book The Antisocial Network, Dumb Money looks like an entertaining reminder to us peons that—despite our occasional win—the 1% will do anything to keep their riches out of our hands. [Mark Keizer]

Expend4bles (September 22)

Expend4bles (September 22)

Expend4bles - Official Trailer - In Cinemas September 22

Cast: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia

Director: Scott Waugh

Put that copy of Finnegans Wake back on the shelf because it’s time to revel in the fourth all-star installment of the “so bad it’s still bad” Expendables series. Why do we love such energetically staged mediocrity? Are we gluttons for punishment? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren return to bust heads and crack wise and they’re joined by A-type B-listers Curtis Jackson and Megan Fox. The story, like we care, has something to do with terrorists taking possession of some nuclear whatever. We’re here for the thunderous fights, heavy machine gun fire, self-deprecating humor, and the possibility that Expend4bles will access our lizard brain with such critic-proof B-movie bombast that we just can’t resist its delicate charms. [Mark Keizer]

The Creator (September 29)

The Creator (September 29)

The Creator | Official Trailer

Cast: John David Washington, Sturgill Simpson, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe

Director: Gareth Edwards

It’s always interesting to see what franchise filmmakers do after they escape their blockbuster confines, especially when the director in question was tapped for a big IP film early in their career. Enter Gareth Edwards, who made a relatively well-received monster movie in 2010 (appropriately titled Monsters), then got handed the reigns of the monster movie franchise, Godzilla, and finally went on to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Creator is Edwards’ first original film in 13 years, and only the second in his career, but it seems like it’s right in his comfort zone: a sci-fi action flick about a guy chasing down the creator of a malevolent AI that wants to destroy mankind. Okay, it doesn’t sound terribly original, and maybe the poster has some serious Star Wars vibes, but Edwards hasn’t done us wrong yet, so we’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll turn in another solid film. [Jen Lennon]

Fair Play (September 29)

Fair Play (September 29)

FAIR PLAY | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Director: Chloe Domont

The cutthroat gamesmanship of White bro-culture in the financial world gets a razor sharp dissection in Fair Play, the feature directing debut of Chloe Domont (Billions and Ballers). Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich star as analysts at a high-powered hedge fund who are secretly having an affair. When she’s given a coveted promotion over him, the bruising—and bloody—sexual politics play out in the boardroom and the bedroom. Fair Play made a serious splash at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where Netflix bought worldwide rights for an enormous $20 million. The Red Envelope surely responded to film’s combo of sexual dynamics and power dynamics (and how they often blend into one) that has the potential to enter into the larger cultural conversation. This looks like a taut and timely thriller that will play with your allegiances and probably lead to some uncomfortable conversations with your S.O. afterwards. [Mark Keizer]

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (September 29)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (September 29)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, James Marsden, Kristen Bell

Director: Cal Brunker

PAW Patrol: The Movie was a lovely little outlier in the superhero clogged summer of 2021; a sweet children’s film that kept parents awake while their kids thrilled to a story about problem solving and friendship. Well, it was fun while it lasted. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie sees Skye, Chase, Liberty, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, and Zuma turn into superheroes thanks to a meteor that crashes into Adventure City. Together the Mighty Pups must defeat the villain with their newfound superpowers while also doing cute things because they’re doggies. The voice cast includes Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, and, because we’re all going to Hell, Kim Kardashian. Cal Brunker, who directed and co-wrote the first PAW Patrol film returns for the sequel, so look for more lightly delivered, kid-friendly messaging, high-energy action, and adorable anthropomorphic humor. [Mark Keizer]

Saw X (September 29)

Saw X (September 29)

SAW X (2023) Official Trailer – Tobin Bell

Cast: Tobin Bell, Synnøve Macody Lund, Shawnee Smith, Michael Beach, Steven Brand

Director: Kevin Greutert

Spiral didn’t turn out to be the exciting reboot we were all hoping for (how the filmmakers screwed up a detective thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock, we still have no idea), so the Saw franchise is trying another tack for its 10th installment. Saw X is a direct sequel to the original film and sees Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) travel to Mexico for an experimental cancer treatment. Of course, it turns out to be a scam, so Jigsaw does his Jigsaw thing and tortures the grifters with a series of elaborate traps. This time, he’s got an entire medical facility at his disposal, which means he can do things like force his victims to perform brain surgery on themselves. It’s nice to see Saw finally getting back to its roots. [Jen Lennon]

Killers Of The Flower Moon (October 6)

Killers Of The Flower Moon (October 6)

Killers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser

Director: Martin Scorsese

David Grann’s meticulously researched 2017 novel Killers Of The Flower Moon shed long-overdue light on one of the darkest and most troubling chapters in American history. Now the story is about to get an even harsher spotlight in director Martin Scorsese’s epic film adaptation, also titled Killers Of The Flower Moon. In the book and the film, members of the Osage Indian Nation are murdered after oil is found underneath their Oklahoma land, which makes them some of the richest people on the planet. Coincidence? We think not. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the husband of an Osage woman (played by Lily Gladstone), and Robert De Niro plays William Hale, a local cattleman with designs on the Osage’s oil-rich land. Jesse Plemons is a lawman with the BOI (the precursor to the FBI) entrusted with discovering who’s doing the killing. The film was well received when it premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which should get the ball rolling for an awards season run. Scorsese, having presumably closed the book on his gangster obsession with The Irishman, looks to tackle another form of American organized crime, one that deprived Native Americans of their land, their wealth, and sometimes, their lives. [Mark Keizer]

The Exorcist: Believer (October 13)

The Exorcist: Believer (October 13)

The Exorcist: Believer | Official Trailer

Cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Ellen Burstyn

Director: David Gordon Green

Director William Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece The Exorcist basically invented the modern concept of the blockbuster—sorry, Jaws— and it definitely turned horror into a respectable genre. So when the time came for a direct sequel—not the series of lame follow-ups that cluttered multiplexes for years—you wait 50 years and then hand the directing and co-writing reigns to ... the guys who rebooted Halloween? If The Exorcist: Believer is going to honor a groundbreaking original that was nominated for 10 Oscars, director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride had better up their game considerably, especially since the horror genre is now overflowing with sophisticated, clever, and scary content. The Exorcist: Believer’s ace in the hole is Ellen Burstyn, returning to the franchise for the first time since the OG Exorcist. She once again plays Chris MacNeil, the mother of Regan (Linda Blair), the first film’s 12-year-old, vomit spewing child. In the new one, Leslie Odom Jr. stars as a widower trying to save his possessed daughter (Lidya Jewett) with the help of Burstyn and Anne Dowd. We’re definitely intrigued by The Exorcist: Believer, mostly because we’re deathly curious as to whether Green and company can pull off a sequel worthy of an undisputed classic. [Mark Keizer]

Pain Hustlers (October 27)

Pain Hustlers (October 27)

L to R: Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers
L to R: Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Emily Blunt in Pain HustlersPhoto: Netflix

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James

Director: David Yates

Contemporary thrillers about pharmaceutical companies are pretty rare (Steven Soderbergh’s Side Effects is the first that comes to mind), so score one for Pain Hustlers, directed by David Yates, who gave us four Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts epics. Emily Blunt plays a high school dropout and single mom who gets caught up in a conspiracy after she’s hired to work at a floundering pharmaceutical start-up. The film is based on Evan Hughes’ New York Times Magazine article, The Pain Hustlers, and his subsequent novel, The Hard Sell. Figure on thrills mixed with a takedown of Big Pharma and harsh commentary on the opioid crisis. [Mark Keizer]

The Holdovers (October 27)

The Holdovers (October 27)

THE HOLDOVERS - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Director: Alexander Payne

Alexander Payne reunites with his Sideways star Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, an intimate comedy set at a New England boarding school during winter break in 1970. Given the delightfully retro feel of the trailer, we’re expecting the film to be a throwback tribute to filmmakers of the era like Hal Ashby and Robert Altman, who mixed wry comedy and heartfelt drama with a humanist sensibility. Giamatti plays a curmudgeonly teacher who stays behind at the school over the holidays because he has nowhere to go. His solitude is disrupted by the two other holdovers, a troubled student (Dominic Sessa) and the school’s cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Together, the three of them find unlikely common ground within the walls of the empty academy. [Cindy White]

Five Nights At Freddy’s (October 27)

Five Nights At Freddy’s (October 27)

Five Nights At Freddy’s | Official Trailer

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio

Director: Emma Tammi

Chuck E. Cheese has always been some sort of horror show, whether you find subpar pizza and dubious children’s play equipment frightening, or simply find the idea of having a rodent as a mascot for a food establishment objectionable. So it’s not much of a surprise that someone (in this case, game developer Scott Cawthon) would take that idea and twist it to its logical extreme, i.e., imagining a world in which the animatronics at a kids’ pizza joint come to life at night and kill people. That’s the basic idea behind Five Nights At Freddy’s, the 2014 video game that exploded into a giant cross-media franchise. The film adaptation has been in the works since 2015, which is not a great sign—and neither is its simultaneous theatrical and Peacock release. Still, with Jason Blum and his horror hit factory Blumhouse attached as producers and a massive built-in fanbase, FNAF might just surprise us. Kind of like a homicidal animatronic bear lurking in the shadows of a dark restaurant, waiting to stab the nearest security guard. [Jen Lennon]

Priscilla (October 27)

Priscilla (October 27)

Priscilla | Official Teaser HD | A24

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey, Jorja Cadence

Director: Sofia Coppola

Leave it to Sofia Coppola to offer us deliverance from the tiresome conversation around Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis—which, more than a year later, still has not died down—by turning her camera to the love of The King’s life instead. Priscilla focuses on Priscilla Presley’s life between the ages of 15 and 27, from the time she first met Elvis in West Germany to (presumably) their divorce in 1973. It’s got Priscilla Presley’s stamp of approval, too. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said of Coppola, “I just got who she was and I felt that she could get me.” [Jen Lennon]

Sly (November TBD)

Sly (November TBD)

Sly | Sylvester Stallone Documentary | Official Teaser | Netflix

Cast: Sylvester Stallone

Director: Thom Zimny

Beginning in the late ’70s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were bitter box office rivals and they often pushed each other’s buttons in the press. Their rivalry cooled as their stars cooled, but Arnold definitely won when it came to getting the Netflix documentary treatment. The well-received, Arnold, dropped in June 2023 and now, hot on its tail comes a Stallone doc called Sly. Director Thom Zimny is mostly known for his excellent musical documentaries, (The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash and the Bruce Springsteen docs Western Stars and Letter To You) but here he’s been entrusted with telling the life story of the Hell’s Kitchen-born icon, one that includes a childhood stint in foster care and a rough start to his career. Stallone’s life is one of hardscrabble beginnings, incredible success, and high-profile personal and professional failures. So there’s a lot to cover and one hopes Stallone is as honest and forthcoming as this possibly semi-autographical line from 2006’s shockingly not-bad Rocky Balboa, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” [Mark Keizer]

The Killer (November 10)

The Killer (November 10)

The Killer
The KillerPhoto: Netflix

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher reunites with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for The Killer, based on the French graphic novel of the same name. In the film, Michael Fassbender plays a conflicted assassin who goes on an international murder spree while hunting down his employers. Little else is known about the movie; Netflix is keeping most of the details close to the vest ahead of The Killer’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3. But what else do you need besides the promise of Fincher and Walker finally working together again? At that point, even Fassbender is just a bonus. [Jen Lennon]

The Marvels (November 10)

The Marvels (November 10)

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Official Trailer

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Zaw Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Mckenna Grace

Director: Nia DaCosta

Ever since the season finale of Ms. Marvel, when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) burst through Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) closet door and found herself in the bedroom of her number one fan, we’ve been looking forward to seeing the two of them meeting face to face. Throw in Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who got a light-based power-up of her own in WandaVision, Nicholas J. Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and our favorite ginger-furred flerken Goose, and you’ve got a pretty solid crew heading into The Marvels. It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a solid MCU team up, and thanks to Marvel’s schedule shuffling we’ve had to wait a lot longer for this one than we anticipated, so here’s hoping it’ll be worth the wait. [Cindy White]

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (November 17)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (November 17)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Official Trailer

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Francis Lawrence

After author Suzanne Collins released a prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy in 2020, it was only a matter of time before The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes became the next installment in the popular film franchise. Set 64 years before the original Hunger Games film, this is the story of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who will one day transform into the authoritarian president portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the trilogy (we’re counting Mockingjay as one film). But he’s not quite there yet. He’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from District 12 in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Fans can expect the usual romantic liaisons, plotting, and political maneuvering of the other installments, but if the trailer is any indication, Jason Schwartzman’s performance channeling Stanley Tucci as the host of the first televised Hunger Games will be a bonus treat. [Cindy White]

Thanksgiving (November 17)

Thanksgiving (November 17)

Cast: Addison Rae, Patrick Dempsey, Gina Gershon

Director: Eli Roth

We don’t know much about the upcoming horror thriller Thanksgiving and yet, at the same time, we kinda do. Thanksgiving is director Eli Roth’s long-awaited feature length movie based on the fake trailer contained in Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse, his 2007 homage to the violent low-budget exploitation films of the 1960s and ’70s. Talk of a full-length version of Thanksgiving began the moment audiences saw the trailer but it took years for Roth to land on a script he liked (Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts even took a crack at it). What gets us excited is not necessarily the cast—a fine if unspectacular collection that features Addison Rae, Patrick Dempsey, and Gina Gershon—but our firm belief that Roth is gonna bring the horrific hammer down big time, sparing no severed head or fountain of blood. We’ve waited over 15 years for this movie and we expect some serious exploitation-era violence! [Mark Keizer]

Next Goal Wins (November 17)

Next Goal Wins (November 17)

NEXT GOAL WINS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Oscar Kightley, Amgus Sampson, Rhys Darby, Beulah Koale

Director: Taika Waititi

We have no doubt that the general contours of the inspirational, based on a true story Next Goal Wins will follow those of every other underdog sports movie; ragtag team signs new coach, new coach hates assignment, team hates coach, they eventually learn to love each other, and overcome a major obstacle. We also have no doubt the film is going to be a blast because it’s directed by the mischievous and creatively peripatetic Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit). The movie is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, which charts the fortunes of an American Samoa football team so bad they once lost a World Cup qualifying match 31-0. In Waititi’s fictionalized take, Michael Fassbender stars as the Dutch-American coach who reluctantly decamps to Oceania to turn around his new squad of no-talent misfits. The Oscar-winning Waititi excels at subverting genre material and making it feel fresh and unexpected. Look for Next Goal Wins to do the same for the underdog sports movie. [Mark Keizer]

Trolls Band Together (November 17)

Trolls Band Together (November 17)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, RuPaul, Zosia Mamet

Director: Walt Dohrn

Because Universal is no fool, in 2020’s Trolls World Tour Poppy and Branch discovered six troll kingdoms each dedicated to one genre of music—country, techno, funk, classical, pop, and rock—allowing for every possible ticket buyer in every corner of the world to find a song to purchase via download. In case you thought that musical well had run dry for Trolls Band Together, fear not. In the new film, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past as part of a boy band. One cringes at the BTS, New Kids on the Block, and Big Time Rush-style songs that will lay siege to our brains in Dolby Atmos. But one also rejoices because the Trolls series is surprisingly warm, funny, and infectiously optimistic. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the threequel and they’re joined by Kenan Thompson, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, and Amy Schumer, amongst others. Since the release of Trolls World Tour was compromised by the pandemic, we owe it to the Movie Gods to see Trolls Band Together in a big-ass movie palace. [Mark Keizer]

Napoleon (November 22)

Napoleon (November 22)

Napoleon — Official Trailer

Release Date: November 22 (in theaters), Apple TV+ (to be announced)

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, and Tahar Rahim

Director: Ridley Scott

Any new filmic take on the life of military leader and French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte will inevitably be compared to the version that the late director Stanley Kubrick spent years preparing in the 1960s (with Jack Nicholson reportedly onboard as Napoleon), only to abandon it due to cost concerns and the box office failure of director Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1970 biopic, Waterloo. Now it’s Ridley Scott’s turn to tell the Emperor’s story, and even though Scott’s recent output has been spotty, we’re still excited about it. Joaquin Phoenix feels like the perfect choice to play Napoleon (he’s kinda the perfect choice to play anyone, actually) and, as Napoleon’s wife, Josephine, Vanessa Kirby is a great replacement for the terrific Jodie Comer, Scott’s original choice who left the project when Covid messed with her schedule. Just the thought of huge battle scenes with hundreds of (hopefully non-CGI) soldiers and a story that combines French history with Napoleon and Josephine’s relationship, has us ready to enlist when it’s released in late November. [Mark Keizer]

Wish (November 22)

Wish (November 22)

Disney’s Wish | Official Teaser Trailer

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk

Director: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

Wish’s opening day of November 22, 2023 has the distinction of almost coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the very day that Walt Disney and his brother Roy founded the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio (for the record, that would be October 16, 1923). So maybe it’s no coincidence that for this centennial birthday release, Wish features Asha, a plucky 17-year-old girl who wishes upon a star (sound familiar, Pinocchio fans?) and is then visited by an actual star or, according to Disney, “a little ball of boundless energy called Star.” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose stars as Asha, while Chris Pine provides the voice of the villainous King Magnifico. The trailer doesn’t necessarily get our Disney juices flowing, especially since the Mouse House formula is starting to look a bit dated given the success of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and the Spider-Verse films. But with its exalted release date, we’re hoping that Wish harkens back to Disney’s timeless classics while also appealing to modern sensibilities. Is that really too much to wish for? [Mark Keizer]

Saltburn (November 24)

Saltburn (November 24)

Saltburn
SaltburnImage: Amazon Studios

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, Paul Rhys, and Lolly Adefope

Director: Emerald Fennell

Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell—last seen as poor, pregnant Midge in Barbie—returns with her first project since the critically acclaimed Promising Young Woman in 2021. Saltburn, which Fennell wrote, directed, and executive produced with an assist from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, is a story of privilege and desire set at a sprawling English estate in the mid-2000s. Barry Keoghan plays Oliver, an Oxford University student who is invited by his aristocratic classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi) to spend the summer with his eccentric family. Sounds simple enough, but we know better. Two words from the official description especially caught our eye: “beautifully wicked.” [Cindy White]

