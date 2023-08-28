Fall 2023 TV preview: 60 shows to put on your radar

The Wheel of Time Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Wheel Of Time, Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s long-running book series, drops us into a high fantasy world influenced by franchises like Game Of Thrones and Lord Of The Rings. (That was true even before The Rings Of Power premiered, but it’s especially true now.) Yet it has a unique set of magical rules, characters, and factions to absorb. Rosamund Pike is a captivating lead as the sorceress Moiraine, who’s dealing with the loss of her powers and the discovery of the Dragon Reborn (Josha Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor) in season two. If you haven’t read the books, we’d suggest a rewatch of the first season to re-familiarize yourself with the World of the Wheel before diving into the second, which will further expand the lore. [Cindy White]