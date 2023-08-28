Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter dead at 36

Josh Seiter, the former Bachelorette contestant, has died. Per an Instagram post published on Seiter’s account by his family, the reality TV star died on Monday, August 28, at 36.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement reads. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

Advertisement

Seiter’s family did not disclose the cause of death but included a statement for “anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis,” encouraging them to text “9 88 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress.”

On Instagram, he posted regularly about his mental health struggles. In 2021, he posted about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder and attempting suicide. “When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward,” he wrote. “When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy. Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school. At 25 I graduated law school top of my class. By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on [OnlyFans]. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Seiter appeared on the 11th season of The Bachelorette in 2015. More recently, he came out as bisexual and appeared in Out magazine. “I believe my upbringing, in the homeschooled Christian niche that we were brought up in, stayed with me, both consciously and unconsciously, for years after leaving home for college,” he told Instinct in June. “I always knew as an early teen I was different sexually, I just don’t think I had the vocabulary to articulate what the difference was.”

‌If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, please text “HELP” to the Crisis Text Line 741741 to connect with a counselor.