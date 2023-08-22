Ladies and gentlemen, Frasier “has reentered the building.” The long-awaited revival of Kelsey Grammer’s beloved sitcom is finally on the horizon, premiering October 12 on Paramount+. For some real nostalgia, you can also watch the first two episodes live on broadcast television on October 17 on CBS. (That counts as both corporate synergy and a way to bulk up a strike-anemic fall schedule, for those of you playing along at home.)



Advertisement

The new series “follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill” (per The Hollywood Reporter). Boston was, of course, the character’s city of origin, as he was first introduced on Cheers before moving to Seattle for his own spin-off.

The entire revival is a mixture of the fresh and the familiar: at the center of it is Grammer as ol’ Dr. Crane, who will be joined in guest appearances by Bebe Neuwirth (as his ex-wife Dr. Lilith Sternin) and Peri Gilpin (as his former radio producer Roz). Neither David Hyde Pierce (Frasier’s brother Niles) nor Jane Levees (Daphne) will return for the show.

Meanwhile, there’s a host of new faces, including Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s firefighter son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s “old friend” turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, per THR.

Click on to see some first-look images from the upcoming series.