Gran Turismo squeaks past Barbie for the win at the weekend box office

It’s been a while since the domestic box office enjoyed a nice shake-up, but that’s what happened this week thanks to some new debuts and falling fortunes. But the main story is that video game adaptation/true story Gran Turismo juuust barely beat Barbie to claim the top spot, and by “juuust barely” we mean that only $200,000 separated the two movies. Gran Turismo made $17.3 million in its debut, with Barbie making $17.1 million in its sixth week (just a few million short of $600 million total domestic).

The rest of the top five are Blue Beetle (falling to third after debuting at number one, with $12 million this week and nearly $50 million total), Oppenheimer ($9 million this week, just over $300 million total), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($6 million this week and almost $100 million total after four weeks). Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are holding on well, and while they’ve definitely slowed in the past month, they haven’t slowed that much.

In the bottom half of the top 10 we have Meg 2: The Trench ($5 million and a total of $74 million after four weeks) and then Strays (falling more than 40 percent in its second week with $4 million and $16 million total). Then there are those newcomers: Liam Neeson car movie Retribution and Dennis Quaid baseball movie The Hill. They both had relatively small rollouts, but the also didn’t do especially great anyway ($3.3 million for the former, $2.5 million for the latter). Finally, Haunted Mansion drops to 10th place with $2 million and a total of $62 million in its second week, with the top 10 officially saying goodbye to Talk To Me, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, and Sound Of Freedom.

Other notable things: A re-release of Jurassic Park made $1.7 million, and Bottoms—in a very limited rollout of only 10 theaters—made a very impressible $516,000. That means its per-screen average was over $50,000, which is way better than anything else this week.

The full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.