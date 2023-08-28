10 great episodes from Archer's underrated later seasons

Way back in the distant and hazy days of 2009, was there anyone who could have believed that Adam Reed’s Archer would still be a going concern fully 14 years down the line? Sure, the first season of Archer is a fine cut of TV—with one stand-out perfect episode, and a bunch of good ones, as it slowly picks up steam for its even better second and third season on the air. But we’re still talking about an animated FX comedy from the guys who brought us funny but brief Adult Swim shows like Sealab 2021 and Frisky Dingo. Longevity wasn’t automatically in the cards.

And yet, Archer has persisted—and mutated and evolved and regressed and progressed and more—over its last decade-plus on TV. And while the period that we’re now forced to think of as the “second half” of Archer, from 2017’s season eight onward, has certainly been stranger and less widely celebrated than the seven seasons that came before it, dismissing so much work from so many great writers and animators—and what is, arguably, still the finest comedy voice cast working in animation today—would be a degree of idiocy worthy of Sterling Archer at his (oh so frequently proffered) worst.

And so, as Archer prepares to release the premiere of its 14th and final season on August 30, we’re dipping back into the show’s second (and third and fourth) lives to highlight 10 episodes from its back half that demonstrate why Archer has survived for so long—coma dreams, evil cyborgs, and volcano deaths be damned.