They say all good things must come to an end, and apparently that’s also true for HBO’s The Idol. According to Deadline, the premium cable network has chosen not to renew the divisive (is even that too generous?) series for a second season. An unnamed HBO spokeswoman said in a statement that The Idol “was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs” and that the network was “pleased by the strong audience response,” but that the network (“as well as the creators and producers”) have decided not to make another season.

There’s a lot of spin happening there, but what it means is that everyone who worked on the show was at least happy that people were talking about it and happy that it generated a strong reaction from people, but they all mutually decided not to go ahead with a second season anyway. We can’t imagine why. There’s just no reason.

Deadline points out that HBO only ever released viewing data for the first two episodes, with the premiere drawing a bigger audience than the premieres of both The White Lotus and Euophoria, but the assumption is that the numbers trailed off quickly for The Idol rather than growing like they did for those shows people actually like (or at least liked at one time).

But whatever the reason, The Idol is dead. For those who missed the whole saga, the series starred Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, as an abusive nightclub owner who takes a struggling pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp under his wing, pushing her toward a new aggressively sexual persona that he uses to control her—but, spoiler alert, it later turned out that she was much more in control than she led other people to believe.