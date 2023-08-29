Claim To Fame, the celebrity guessing game that dares nepo babies to reveal themselves as a cancelable entity, came to a surprise end this evening. The winner, Gabriel Cannon, the brother of Nick Canon, withstood the slings and arrows of Donny Osmond’s son and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s niece to claim victory in the reality competition series , winning $100,000. And it was C an non who correctly named Jerrica “Monay” Brooks as the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove. “My father is Jerry Brooks, a.k.a. J.B. Smoove, I’m basically the female version of him,” Monay said. Those words are no etched into history.



Surprisingly, Nick Canon took time away from his 12 children and Masked Singer duties to send a pre-recorded message of congratulations to his victorious brother. “I am Nick Cannon, and Gabriel is my little brother, even though he’s way bigger than me, but you know, genetics,” he said. “Enjoy that new claim to fame. Loan me some money.”

The series kicked off its second season in spectacular fashion, with Cannon outsmarting Carly Reeves, who proceeded to have a dignified meltdown over being unable to hide the fact that she was Tom Hanks’ niece from the rest of the cast. Claim To Fame never reached those heights again, but because the first episode contained a perfectly viral clip like that, the show became one of the summer’s most addictive competitions.

Hosted by Kevin Jonas and “bonus Jonas” Franklin Jonas, Claim To Fame finds out what happens when 12 celebrity relatives stop being polite and start hiding their lineage. Through a series of challenges, the contestants must guess each other’s bloodline and avoid having their own discovered. Season two’s cast included Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s son, Lil Nas X’s brother, Jenny McCart hy’s niece, Eddie Murphy’s brother, and Dolly Parton’s niece, creating an elseworld “We Are The World” music video wherein we have no idea who these people are.

