Netflix’s surprisingly popular Ozark last aired in March 2020, just as the world came crashing down with a global pandemic. Almost two years after season three dropped, the crime drama is finally gearing up for its fourth and final season, whose first part arrives in January 2022.

In season four, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) try to find a way out of the money laundering empire they spent so much time building in the Ozarks since their move from Chicago . As seen in the trailer, both of them are now top partners of the Navarro Cartel. So much so, they’re being referred to as celebrities when they visit Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) in Mexico.

But the unhappy couple doesn’t want to just be messengers of the cartel or continue putting their family’s life in danger, especially not after the loss of Wendy’s brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey), even though she had her hand in his death. As the Byrdes possibly consider teaming up with the FBI, they still have to deal with lots of personal challenges.

These challenges come in the form of former partner Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who has joined forces with Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) in the heroin business in town. To make matters worse, it sure looks like Ruth has shrewdly convinced Marty and Wendy’s young son, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), on her side. The cast also includes Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Damian Young, and new additions Adam Rothenberg and Alfonso Herrera.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark has been nominated for multiple Emmys since its debut. Garner won in 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Bateman bagged the Outstanding Director award in 2019.

The first half of Ozark season four consists of seven episodes. It will premiere on January 21, 2022. The second part is set to air later in the year.