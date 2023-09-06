In the words of a classic Taylor Swift track that’s likely gotten a lot of airplay in the Turner household this morning, “Hello Mr. Perfectly Fine/How’s your heart after breaking mine?” Except in this case the broken heart is all of ours, because one of the last cool celebrity couples standing is officially as dead as the Starks at the Red Wedding. We guess we have to settle for Timothée and Kylie now? Hooray.

After days of speculation about the status of their four-year marriage, Jonas and Turner finally broke their silence today in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, [sic] truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement reads.

Despite Jonas’ stated wishes, however, the “many speculative narratives” that have been floating around seem to be coming directly from his camp, leading some disappointed Turner fans to invoke a different lyric from Swift’s 2008 screed: “Mr. Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy.”

Per TMZ, Jonas has been caring for the couple’s two children “pretty much all of the time” while he’s on the road and Turner films a role for an upcoming drama in England. (Turner had previously opened up about stepping away from acting to focus on her mental health.) A source also told the outlet that the split came about because “S he likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” While people obviously do change, fans were quick to point out multiple examples of the couple describing themselves with the exact opposite personas in past interviews. While we have no word from Turner (or anyone close to her) apart from the Instagram statement, the latest from TMZ alleges that “Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.” Hmm. Pretty damning stuff.

Whether or not all of this is actually true or it’s more of a campaign to ply public opinion to look more fondly on Jonas is unclear. All we really know is that any remaining celebrity couples (looking at you, Tom and Zendaya) had better hold on tight to each other if they want to weather whatever anti-love hex has been placed over Hollywood this summer.