We’ve had Lego Batmen and Lego Ninjagos, but what of the lowly dinosaur? Earlier today, Peacock announced that a Lego-based animated special based on the Steven Spielberg classic is coming to the streamer . Lego Jurassic Park: An Unofficial Retelling is a robust 22-minute special produced in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary. So, despite the tweet’s header, the special is actually 65,000,030 years in the making. Sorry for the correction. We’re just mad that the poster has a solid layup like “That is one big pile of bricks.” God, that’s good. However, we’re unsure why the Lego Dr. Ian Malcolm has gray hair in the poster. Maybe Jurassic World: Dominion Malcolm narrates? Impossible to tell at this point.



Advertisement

We assume the special will be a speedrun of the original film, avoiding the obvious disappointments of its sequels. There’s still only one good Jurassic Park movie, so we don’t foresee a scene where a Lego uses gymnastic skills to kick a velociraptor. Even more concerning, how is a Lego Chris Pratt supposed to do his raptor pose with our palms or opposable elbows?

Lego has had a long, fruitful relationship with Jurassic Park, producing enough playsets to fill the Isla Nublar. There were also several Lego Jurassic World specials produced for the release of the sequels. Earlier this year, Lego made a 10-minute animated video of “legendary dinosaur moments” from the film, which beats the Peacock special to the punch. Whatever, life finds a way to keep making Jurassic Park stuff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jurassic Park: An Unofficial Retelling is only part of Universal’s plans to celebrate Jurassic Park turning 30. The studio recently re-released the film in 3-D in theaters, where it made $1.7 million in the U.S., which isn’t terrible for a movie made 30 years ago.

