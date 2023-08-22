Oh, did you think we’d escape And Just Like That...’s shenanigans that easily? No. The show that gifted us comedy concert specialist Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) is going nowhere. Season two wraps up on August 24 , but Max has already handed out a third-season renewal to the Sex And The City sequel series. So the discourse over Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) midlife problems will keep going for the foreseeable future—and thank the TV gods for that. We deserve to have a show this perfectly trashy and all-consuming.

It’s not like AJLT... is peak TV, but it is peak entertainment; it’s like a car crash you can’t help but see unfold in slow motion. No one else is doing plot unexpected twists like AJLT...: Carrie Bradshaw finally sets foot in Coney Island, Miranda makes a total and complete mess of her life, and Charlotte turns into a cum slut who loves The Americans (bonus points for that last one specifically). Who could’ve seen it coming?

Advertisement

The show also introduces several new, non-white faces in lieu of Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) glaring absence, but they have largely flubbed their storylines for any people of color; Sarita Chou dhury, Karen Pittman, and Nicole Ari Parker get to be fabulous, at least, but Ramirez, despite their efforts, gets stuck in the most cringe-worthy role known to humanity. (It’s not an exaggeration— watch AJLT... season two, episode 10, to understand this sentiment better).

Despite the obvious flaws, And Just Like That... is unfortunately addictive. Say what you will, the team knows how to keep viewers hooked, as evidenced by Aidan’s (John Corbett) return or a Samantha cameo in the finale. Season two is definitely a marked improvement over the first. It’s to be determined what season three will bring. P erhaps more appearances from SATC, o r maybe, if we’re lucky, they will finally stop assassinating Miranda’s personality and reverse Carrie’s suddenly prudish nature.

Advertisement Advertisement

Either way, it feels like the audience will persist. In the renewal statement, Max’s Head of Content, Sarah Aubrey, claims And Just Like That... ranks as the number one original overall. ( Take that with a grain of salt; this is the same platform that removed tons of its own content.) For now, let’s rejoice in the fact that AJLT... will be back, even if it’s probably in 2025.