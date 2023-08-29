“I know I used to be crazy/I know I used to be fun/You say I used to be wild/I say I used to be young,” Miley Cyrus sings in her emotional new track “Used To Be Young,” released ten years to the day since her infamous 2013 VMA performance. But while Cyrus, now 30, may lament the past, she has also clearly learned a lot over the past decade—perhaps most notably how to actually prioritize and protect her peace of mind.

“What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes but that’s your life,” the “Flowers” singer said in a TikT ok video series released in conjunction with the video for “Used To Be Young.” “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest,” she continued.

“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter which is my priority,” she said.

If anyone knows what it’s like to live an entire life in the public eye it’s Cyrus, who embarked on her first blockbuster tour (as alter-ego Hannah Montana) at just 14 years old. Recently, the pop star shocked fans by announcing to British Vogue that she was done with arena tours altogether, citing safety concerns, a lack of fulfillment (“singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”), and a sense of loneliness that she didn’t want in her life anymore. “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she said. It sounds like Cyrus has more than earned the break.