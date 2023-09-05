Miley Cyrus was filming Black Mirror when her house burned down

In her ongoing effort to be among the most transparent pop stars on Earth, Miley Cyrus has spent the past few weeks revealing the many lows of stardom in her TikTok series “Used To Be Young.” From the grueling Hannah Montana schedule to the humanity-erasing side effects of touring, Cyrus has opened up about her experience being famous, and, yeesh, it doesn’t sound like she recommends it. Unfortunately, no matter how hard things get, “the show must go on.” Case in point: She was filming her Black Mirror episode as her house burned down.

In her latest “Used To Be Young” dispatch, Cyrus said that she found out her Malibu home was burning down while on set in South Africa, which was “a real trip.” Cyrus’ home was one of over 1,600 houses destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire that torched 96,000 acres. Thanfully , no one in her home was injured, but as the fire raged in California, Cyrus was strapped to a gurney, playing the role of Ashley O. for the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” The singer now says that the experience gave her anxiety attacks “with a vision attached” of herself strapped to a bed.

“Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached—that I would be strapped down to a gurney. So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform,” she said. “I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed.”

There was no time to grieve for her house, though. There was Black Mirror to shoot, and Cyrus, as she has done throughout her career, got to work and filmed a music video for the show. “I found out that my house had burnt to the ground. This was the next day,” she said. “The show must go on.”

[via Insider]