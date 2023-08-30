Can Fantastic Beasts director David Yates sell the world on Pain Hustlers without Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, or Andy Garcia? Does Netflix even care, or do they just let their alluring thumbnails do all the work? We’re about to find out.

As studios begin pulling movies from theaters due to stars refusing to promote films produced under the AMPTP umbrella, Netflix is barreling ahead with a steady stream of new releases this fall. It is an impressive lineup that stars won’t be promoting.

Aside from David Fincher’s The Killer and the new Roald Dahl short from Wes Anderson, Netflix is pushing new works by Pablo Larra ín, Todd Haynes, and Bradley Cooper. There are feature directorial debuts from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and comedian Bill Burr—not to mention the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel and Robert Rodriguez’s latest Spy Kids. If it weren’t for the dual strike currently reminding us of how little Netflix pays the people who make this stuff, we could safely say we’re eating well this fall. Unfortunately, it’s kind of like eating a fine meal after Gordon Ramsay has ransacked the kitchen and showed us all the rotting meat in the refrigerator.

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files Of The Boy Scouts Of America — September 6

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America | Official Trailer | Netflix

Documentary / Director: Brian Knappenberger

LOGLINE: Through compelling on-screen interviews and vérité, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions.

Love At First Sight — September 15

Love at First Sight | Official Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Rom-com / Director: Vanessa Caswill

SYNOPSIS: After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seatmates into soulmates?

El Conde — In select theaters on September 7 / On Netflix on September 15

El Conde | Official Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Dark Comedy / Director: Pablo Larraín

SYNOPSIS: The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.

The Saint Of Second Chances — September 19

The Saint of Second Chances | Official Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Documentary / Directors: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

SYNOPSIS: Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father’s career. Exiled from the game he loved, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself. After receiving distressing news, what started as a journey to reclaim the family legacy, became an opportunity to appreciate that family more fully.



Spy Kids: Armageddon — September 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon | Date Announcement | Netflix

Genre: Family / Director: Robert Rodriguez

LOGLINE: When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar — In Select Theaters September 20 / On Netflix September 27

Genre: Drama / Director: Wes Anderson

LOGLINE: A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Forgotten Love (Znachor) — September 27

Genre: Drama / Michał Gazda

SYNOPSIS: Respected surgeon loses his family and memory. Many years later, forgotten and poor, he meets his grown-up daughter but both are not aware of their connection. Moving to tears! Third movie inspired by the cult novel by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz.

Reptile — In select theaters September 29 / On Netflix October 6



Reptile | Benicio Del Toro & Justin Timberlake | Official Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Drama / Director: Grant Singer

LOGLINE: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Fair Play — In select theaters September 29 / On Netflix October 13

FAIR PLAY | Official Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Thriller / Director: Chloe Domont

SYNOPSIS: When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that’s transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian de Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego.

Old Dads — October 20

Genre: Comedy / Director: Bill Burr

LOGLINE: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and anything created after 1987.

Pain Hustlers — In select theaters October 20 / On Netflix Oct 27

Genre: Drama / Director: David Yates

SYNOPSIS: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James.

Sister Death (Hermana Muerte) — October ??

Genre: Horror/ Director: Paco Plaza

Logline: In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.

Wingwomen (Voleuses) — November 1

Wingwomen | Official Teaser | Netflix

Genre: Heist / Director: Mélanie Laurent

LOGLINE: Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves — they’re both attractive and ruthless, and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job — unlike any they’ve done before. They don’t realize the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected.

Nyad — In select theaters October 20 / On Netflix Nov. 3

Genre: Drama / Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

SYNOPSIS: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.

Sly — November 3

Sly | Sylvester Stallone Documentary | Official Teaser | Netflix

Genre: Documentary / Director: Thom Zimny

LOGLINE: For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

The Killer — In select theaters October 27 / On Netflix November 10

THE KILLER | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Thriller / Director: David Fincher

LOGLINE: After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

Rustin — In select theaters November 3 / On Netflix November 17

Rustin Teaser Trailer (2023)

Genre: Drama / Director: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.

Leo — November 21

Leo | Official Teaser | Netflix

Genre: Family / Directors: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

SYNOPSIS: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school –– as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

Family Switch — November 30

Genre: Family / Director: McG

LOGLINE: Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch –– on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives –– can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout?



May December — In select theaters November 17 / On Netflix in U.S. and Canada December 1

May December new clip official - Cannes Film Festival 2023

Genre: Drama / Director: Todd Haynes

LOGLINE: Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actor arrives to do research for a film about their past.

The Archies — December 7

Welcome To The World Of Archies | The Archies | Netflix

GENRE: Rom-com

LOGLINE: Set in ’60s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers –– Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Leave The World Behind — December 8

Genre: Thriller / Director: Sam Esmail

LOGLINE: A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget — December 15

CHICKEN RUN 2 - Official Teaser Trailer (2023)

Genre: Action-adventure / Director: Sam Fell

LOGLINE: From the multi-Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun The Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!

Maestro — In select theaters Nov.22 / On Netflix December 20

Maestro | Official Teaser | Netflix

GENRE: Drama / Director: Bradley Cooper

LOGLINE: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portayal of family and love.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child Of Fire — December 22

Rebel Moon | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Genre: Action / Director: Zack Snyder

LOGLINE: When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.