Oprah and Dwayne Johnson start fund for Maui wildfire victims

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have joined forces to provide aid to the victims of the Maui wildfire. The devastating natural disaster was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century (per Reuters), claiming the lives of 115 people with an unknown number still missing on top of the utter destruction to homes, businesses, and the community at large (via The Associated Press).

In the face of such staggering loss, Winfrey and Johnson launched the People’s Fund for Maui, an offshoot of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Winfrey, who owns a home in Maui, and Johnson, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii, jointly contributed $10 million to kickstart the effort. In a video inviting others to contribute to the fund, they explain that all the proceeds would go directly to people who need it, “because as we’re finding, as you guys around the world know, with disasters like this, the number one need is money in hand,” Johnson says in the clip.

Per Winfrey’s social media, “Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply.”

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service. The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden,” Winfrey shared in a statement (via Deadline). “The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

In his own statement, Johnson said, “As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise—that’s what makes us stronger. We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected. To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community. I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis.”

According to Deadline, other individuals who helped launch the fund include Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa. To donate or find out more information, you can visit their website here.