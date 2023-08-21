This one’s for you, ‘90s kids! We’ll give you a minute to go get your reading glasses, or to have your grandchildren explain to you how to clear away the “sign up for our newsletter” popups, or to wake up from one of your many midday naps, because you’re going to want to see this: Paramount+ has just released the first teaser for Good Burger 2, the sequel to the classic 1997 Good Burger movie that was based on the iconic All That sketch, and if you don’t know what those things are, then you need to go back to watching TikToks of Family Guy clips pasted on top of video of someone playing Temple Run while Cocomelon teaches you the alphabet, because you are a child (everyone is either too old or too young these days).

There’s not a ton to say about the Good Burger 2 trailer, because this teaser if quite short, but it does feature Kel Mitchell (as Ed, beloved Good Burger employee) hitting Kenan Thompson (Dexter) with a car that looks like a burger. That, plus the “I’m a dude, you’re a dude, he’s a dude, we’re all dudes” song, is pretty much all you need from a Good Burger movie. But other than that, it also features Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, and original Good Burger cast members Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra. No sign of Abe Vigoda, possibly because he died in 2016, but if anyone would come back from the dead to appear in a Good Burger sequel it’s him.

Good Burger 2 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

A press release does mention that “additional celebrity cameos” will be announced later, so maybe he’ll pop up. It’d be nice to see some of our other All That friends as well, like Earboy, Pizza Face, and their friend Ross Perot (a bizarre fictional character who could only have been dreamed up by the slime-chugging maniacs running Nickelodeon in the ‘90s). Also, just because we feel like our jokes about ‘90s kids were rude, here are some other All That characters for you to remember: Pierre Escargot, Loud Librarian, Repairman-man (man-man-man), and Coach Kreeton (known for his hilarious catchphrase: “The life I live is sad.”).

Good Burger 2 is coming to Paramount+ “this fall.”