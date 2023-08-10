As 2023 presses on, we continue to lose stars who made an indelible impact on pop culture during their time on Earth. The A.V. Club pays tribute to some of the biggest names we’ve lost so far this year.
Earl Boen
A veteran character and voice actor, Boen will be most familiar to film audiences for his role in the first three Terminator films, playing the endlessly tormented Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator, T2: Judgment Day, and Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines. With a track record spanning sitcoms, dramas, video games, action movies, and pretty much anything else an actor might’ve put his talents toward in the second half of the 20th century, Boen accrued almost 300 credited roles across a 40-plus year career. Per Variety, he died in Hawaii, after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last year. Boen was 81.
Boen made his name first and foremost in TV comedy: His early resumé, from the mid-’70s onward, is dotted with many of the biggest sitcoms of the era, including MASH, Three’s Company, Barnaby Jones, and more. Even as a young man, Boen’s hangdog face and gift for the dour made him a regular presence on shows looking to inject a little wry, glum wit into their ensembles for an episode; although he occasionally settled into a longer role (including a single-season stint on It’s A Living in 1981), Boen would remain a “freelancer” for most of his career. [William Hughes]
Adam Rich
Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich also made appearances on other television series throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including The Love Boat, The Six Million Dollar Man, St. Elsewhere, and Baywatch. His last major role occurred in 2003, when he played himself in the David Spade comedy Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.
Rich suffered from addiction issues that contributed to legal trouble over the years, including an arrest in 1991 for attempting to break into a pharmacy, per the AP. He was open about his experiences with mental illness; publicist Danny Deraney told the outlet that the actor’s depression “defied treatment.”
“Adam was simply a wonderful guy. He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness,” Deraney shared in a statement posted to Twitter. “Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today. He really was Americas Little Brother.” [Mary Kate Carr]
Jeff Beck
A Grammy winning-guitarist, credited with refining and popularizing the sound of the electric guitar in modern rock music, Jeff Beck had early success with British band The Yardbirds in the 1960s before embarking on a long and winding solo career. Although he never reached the mainstream or commercial heights of many of his contemporaries and successors—most of whom acknowledged him as a massive influence on their own work—Beck continued to tour, play, and perform well into the 2020s, with his list of collaborators encompassing a handy Who’s Who of the entire span of modern rock. Beck died reportedly of bacterial meningitis. Per Variety, he was 78.
Born in England in the 1940s, Beck gravitated toward music early, building his own guitars as a teenager, and beginning to play with bands while in college in the early ’60s. Like many of the budding rock guitarists of the era, Beck was drawn to the sounds of rhythm and blues, transforming and playing with those sounds to create the foundations of rock music. In 1965, after Eric Clapton departed The Yardbirds, Beck signed on to replace him as the band’s lead guitarist.
Beck’s tenure with the band was relatively short—just 20 months, before he quit and/or was fired after bailing on the group in the midst of a U.S. tour—but highly influential. The Yardbirds had many of their biggest hits during that period; meanwhile, Beck’s experimentation with adding fuzzier, more distorted tones to his guitar paved the way to the creation of more psychedelic rock. Beck only made one album with The Yardbirds, 1966's Roger The Engineer, before going solo in 1967. [William Hughes]
Lisa Marie Presley
The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her father being the King of Rock ’n Roll, her childhood was a whirlwind. He and Priscilla divorced when she was four, and Lisa Marie moved with her mother to Los Angeles. She split her time between L.A. and Memphis until her father’s death in 1977.
Her father’s death was the beginning of a tumultuous adolescence. She dropped out of high school and began abusing drugs, winding up in Scientology’s Celebrity Center rehab facility when she was 17. While in rehab, she met her first husband, musician Danny Keough. The couple were married in 1988 and had two children, Riley and Benjamin, before divorcing in 1994. [Matt Schimkowitz]
Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollabrigida made her English language debut in 1953 with John Ford’s Beat The Devil, but she had already made over 20 films in Eurore before arriving stateside, per The New York Times. Lollabrigida went on to make a significant impact on the U.S. film indurstry in the 1950s and 60s, starring in films like Trapeze, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Come September and even earning a parody on The Flintsones. While she was a big star in the States, she remained an icon in her native Italy through her entire life.
In the 1970s, she embarked on a career behind the camera, publishing a book of photographs titled Italia Mia in 1973. In 1975, her interview with Cuban leader Fidel Castro was screened in Berlin as part of the documentary Ritratto di Fidel. Her final film appearance was in the French comedy XXL in 1997. [Drew Gillis]
David Crosby
Although he continued to play with CSN&Y—when they weren’t screaming at each other—and had a successful and prolific solo career, Crosby’s later years were occupied both by health problems, and by his apparently instinctive cultivation of his status as an elder statesman of the weird, loud folk-rock lifestyle. (There was a certain, “Oh, yeah, that makes sense” vibe to it all when Melissa Etheridge announced that she’d chosen Crosby to be the sperm donor for her and her partner’s artificial insemination; he was, not surprisingly, a natural on Twitter.) In later years, he also mellowed: In 2019, Cameron Crowe—who’d been talking with Crosby, at various points in his life, since 1974—released David Crosby: Remember My Name, a retrospective documentary about his life. Directed by A.J. Eaton, the film drew strong reviews for its vision of the aging Crosby as he reflected on his failures, his music, and his life—all of which, it seems, were inextricably intertwined. [William Hughes]
Lance Kerwin
Kerwin rose to fame as a young actor in the 1970s, becoming a teen heartthrob for his starring role on James At 15 (later, James At 16) in 1977. The show was controversial in its time, garnering criticism for its depiction of James losing his virginity and having premarital sex (per Variety). He went on to appear in the 1979 adaptation of Salem’s Lot under director Tobe Hopper, whom he described in a 2019 interview as on a “whole different level from most directors I had worked with.” He continued to work steadily throughout the ’80s and early a’90s, appearing in shows like Trapper John, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, and Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre. Later, he became a youth pastor in California and Hawaii. [Mary Kate Carr]
Tom Verlaine
As the singer, songwriter, and guitar player for influential New York band Television, Verlaine shaped the sound of rock and punk music in the 1970s and beyond, applying a poetic flair (and serious musicianship) to the rougher edges of the wider movement. After Television broke up in 1978, Verlaine embarked on an extensive solo career that saw him release ten albums across the ensuing decades, exploring a variety of musical themes that generally get tossed together under the label “post-punk.” Per Variety, Verlaine died on Saturday after what’s been reported as a “brief illness.” He was 73. [William Hughes]
Annie Wersching
Perhaps best known for her role on 24, where she played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker for two seasons, Wersching was a prolific actor, appearing in some of television’s most popular shows, including NCIS, Bosch, and CSI. She returned to 24 for the 2013 reunion season. However, she wasn’t limited to action. Wersching did 80 episodes of General Hospital, appeared as a recurring character on Vampire Diaries, and starred in Marvel’s Runaways. The actor’s voice can also be heard as the smuggler Tess in The Last Of Us. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being,” Last Of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter. “My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.” [Matt Schimkowitz]
Lisa Loring
The first-ever portrayer of the pigtailed menace, Loring took on the role of Wednesday Addams in 1964, when she was just six years old, and remained a cast member for the show’s entire duration, until 1966. Loring’s take on the character first outlined in Charles Addams’ cartoons for The New Yorker helped set the tone for future Wednesdays, including Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega. Last month during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Ortega directly cited Loring as an inspiration for the viral dance Wednesday performs in Tim Burton’s recent Netflix series. [Hattie Lindert]
Cindy Williams
Williams worked with Penny Marshall, her future sitcom co-star, at Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope (which produced American Graffiti) as a writer. That’s what they were reportedly doing when they got a call from Marshall’s brother, Garry Marshall, who wanted them both to appear on an episode of a show he was producing called Happy Days. Their appearance, as prospective dates for Richie and Fonzie who worked at a brewery in Milwaukee, was so popular with viewers that Garry Marshall put together a pitch for a spin-off.
Laverne & Shirley premiered in 1976 and starred Williams as the more reserved Shirley against Marshall’s free-spirited Laverne. It was the most-watched show on TV in its third season, and it ran until 1982. Williams left early on in what would become its final season, choosing to leave so she could give birth to her first child (something the producers reportedly fought her on, weirdly). [Sam Barsanti]
Melinda Dillon
But, as we said: It’s hard to call any role of Dillon’s more enduring than A Christmas Story. As the mother to Peter Billingsley’s Ralphie, Dillon embodies a quintessential movie mom, but in a way that allowed her gifts as a comedian and dramatic actress to shine through. (The joy she brings to the moment when Mother Parker encourages her reluctant youngest son to eat from his plate like “a little piggy” is an especial highlight.) There are many reasons A Christmas Story has remained in near-permanent holiday rotation for the last 40 years; the authenticity and delight Dillon brought to the part is undeniably one of them. [William Hughes]
Burt Bacharach
Known for his masterful ability to capture a buoyant romanticism in his smooth and sophisticated melodies, Burt Bacharach’s sound became integral to the careers of countless seminal artists. An eight-time Grammy winner, Bacharach penned hits for Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Neil Diamond, Dr. Dre, Sheryl Crow, and many more during his life. Artists like Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Cyndi Lauper, and Frank Sinatra covered his compositions; the White Stripes, Twista and Ashanti all sampled his work in later years. Even early on in his time in music, he served as an arranger and conductor for Marlene Dietrich, traveling with her throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s. [Hattie Lindert]
Raquel Welch
Born Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, Raquel Welch started her career on the theater stage, eventually earning her first on-screen job as a weather broadcaster. She married her high school sweetheart, James Welch, and they remained married for five years until 1964.
When she returned to Los Angeles in 1963, she began auditioning for Hollywood studio roles. Her big breakthrough came in 1966 when she starred in the sci-fi hit Fantastic Voyage. In the same year, she snagged the role in One Million Years B.C.
“Both made a huge difference to my career. Overnight, I found myself in demand,” she told The Sunday Post in 2019. “Before that I was not much more than an extra.” [Gabrielle Sanchez]
Richard Belzer
Richard Belzer, the stand-up known for his lanky frame and dark glasses who became a one-man cinematic universe (or whatever the equivalent TV terminology would be) thanks to his many appearances as John Munch, has died. Belzer introduced the iconic cop on NBC’s Homicide: Life On The Street, but he became an iconic pop culture figure when he transitioned over to Law & Order spin-off Special Victims Unit—opening the door for Munch to appear on several other shows, plus the times Belzer played overtly Munch-like characters without literally playing the same guy. Belzer was 78.
Belzer was born in Connecticut in 1944 and worked various jobs before moving to New York in the ‘70s to start working as a stand-up. He became part of comedy group Channel One and starred in the cult indie comedy The Groove Tube alongside Chevy Chase. He also became close friends with Lorne Michaels and was Saturday Night Live’s warm-up comic (though he never joined the cast, he did make many appearances on the show over the years). In the ‘80s, Belzer appeared on Moonlighting and Miami Vice, and he had a regular role on The Flash. [Sam Barsanti]
Stella Stevens
Stella Stevens began her career as a model, and was featured as a Playboy centerfold in January 1960. According to Deadline, she was discovered in her hometown of Memphis and brought on for a screen test at 20th Century Fox before contracting with Paramount and later Columbia. She received a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for her first role, the 1959 film Say One For Me, also appearing in Li’l Abner that same year.
Throughout the 1960s, Stevens appeared in films alongside some of Hollywood’s most notable leading men, including Bobby Darin in John Cassavetes’ Too Late Blues, Elvis in Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Dean Martin in How to Save a Marriage And Ruin Your Life. Most notably, she starred opposite Jerry Lewis in 1963’s The Nutty Professor, a film that was selected for the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2004.
She continued to work steadily throughout the ’70s and ’80s in both film and television. Her most notable credit of that period was The Poseidon Adventure with Ernest Borgnine, Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters, and more. The film was among the highest-grossing of its time and was nominated for eight Academy Awards. [Mary Kate Carr]
Jansen Panettiere
Born September 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York, to former soap opera actor Lesley Vogel and lieutenant firefighter Alan “Skip” Panettiere, Jansen Panettiere made his acting debut in the year 2000. Just six years old, he found early success on children’s television, appearing on Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, and the Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise, opposite his sister and Bill Pullman. He also guest starred on an episode of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Panettiere was nominated for a 2008 Young Artist Award for the Nickelodeon original movie The Last Day Of Summer.
Throughout the 2000s, he became a working voice actor, with credits including Racing Stripes, Robots, and Ice Age: The Meltdown. In 2005, he landed a starring role on the Nickelodeon animated series The X’s, playing Truman X.
Panettiere kept working consistently during the 2010s, acting on Major Crimes and The Walking Dead. He also appeared in The Forger, a 2012 thriller starring Alfred Molina and Lauren Bacall, and MTV’s How High 2. His final roles were in 2021’s Bart Bagalzby And The Garbage Genie and 2022’s Love And Love Not. [Sam Barsanti]
Gary Rossington
Although the band offered no official cause of death, Gary Rossington had struggled with his heart in recent years, undergoing emergency heart surgery in 2021 in the midst of the group’s Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour.
Heart surgery wasn’t Rossington’s first brush with mortality. In 1977, just three days after the release of “Street Survivors,” he survived a plane crash that killed fellow band members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines. Backup singer Cassie Gaines (Steve’s sister), road manager Dean Kilpatrick, and both pilots also lost their lives. In the wake of the tragedy, the band disbanded for a decade before reuniting for a 1987 tribute tour.
Rossington, Van Zant, and Bob Burns founded Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964. Per the band’s website, the trio met while competing on rival baseball teams. After adding guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Larry Junstrom to the mix, the group shuffled through various names before settling on Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.
The rest was history. A Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame member since 2006, Rossington contributed to some of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s most enduring tracks, including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” Through his aforementioned family and his contributions to rock history, despite his passing, Rossington’s legacy shows no signs of disappearing. [Hattie Lindert]
Chaim Topol
One of Israel’s most decorated actors of all time, Topol’s accolades include two Golden Globe awards and nominations for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award. In 2015, Topol was honored with Israel’s most prestigious honor, the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, for his contributions to the country’s cultural record. In the wake of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Topol’s “contribution to Israeli culture will continue to exist for generations,” and Israel’s ceremonial president Isaac Herzog emphasized how Topol “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”
Born September 9, 1935, Topol got his start in acting in the 1950s as part of a theatre troupe in the Israeli army; around the same time he met his wife, Galia, to whom he remained married until his passing. His first major role was in the 1964 Israeli hit Sallah Shabati—the film became the first Israeli film ever to earn an Academy Award nomination and also gave Topol his first Golden Globe Award. From there, it only took two years for Topol to make his English language film debut alongside Kirk Douglas in 1966's Cast a Giant Shadow.
The role of Topol’s career, however, was Tevye, the Jewish father at the center of Fiddler On The Roof, who embodies a generational struggle to maintain tradition while welcoming change in his Russian shtetl, all against the backdrop of the rise of early-1900's anti-Jewish sentiment in the country.
After performing as Tevye for years on stages from London to Broadway, Topol was cast in the 1971 film adaptation. Although he was only 35 years old at the time, Topol powerfully embodied Tevye’s whimsical gruffness and dedication to legacy. Translating seamlessly from stage to screen, the performance was a tour-de-force, winning Topol a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for Best Actor at the 44th Annual Academy Awards in 1972 but lost out to The French Connection star Gene Hackman. [Hattie Lindert]
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the eventual setting of one of his breakout roles as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on The Wire. He attended Yale School of Drama, and included among his early credits are roles in Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 adaptation of Great Expectations and the groundbreaking HBO prison drama Oz.
He continued a prolific television career after five seasons on The Wire, most notably appearing as Phillip Broyles on Fringe, the stoic division leader and mentor to Anna Torv’s Agent Olivia Dunham, and Chief of Police Irvin Irving on Bosch. Reddick also appeared in a number of high-profile films, including, among others, White House Down, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and of course all four John Wick films as the mysterious hotel concierge Charon.
While he often played intimidating, authoritative characters in dramas, the star also used his persona to great effect in comedy, as in the satirical Comedy Central series Corporate and in appearances such as Key And Peele or Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories. With his rich, distinctive voice, he was also a natural fit for voiceover work in both television and video games, with credits ranging from Destiny 2 to The Legend Of Vox Machina.
Barry “Dame Edna” Humphries
Born in Melbourne in the 1930s, Barry Humphries got his start on the Australian stage, where he first debuted Dame Edna (then credited as Mrs. Norm Everage) in a Melbourne University sketch show in 1955. In 1959, Humphries moved to London, where he made friends with the likes of Peter Cook and Dudley Moore (who gave him his first role, a cameo as “Envy” in their 1967 movie Bedazzled). While writing for Cook’s Private Eye magazine, Humphries continued to work in the London theater, eventually refining the Edna character (she picked up the “Dame” title in 1972's Barry McKenzie Holds His Own, centered on another of Humphries’ characters), adding in various touches like her distinctive eyeglasses and an increasingly sharp and satirical worldview.
Humphries’ career skyrocketed in the 1970s and 1980s, as Dame Edna became a sensation on both sides of the pond, helped by a series of talk show appearances in which Humphries displayed his talent with a quick verbal rejoinder while remaining firmly in character. Although he appeared, in and out of character, in a number of films—including infamous flops like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Rocky Horror Picture Show sequel Shock Treatment—Humphries’ truest passion remained his one-person stage shows, in which he played multiple character, with Dame Edna as the most prominent. By the 2000s, the character had achieved rare iconic status, appearing in a Tony-winning Broadway run, popping up on shows like Ally McBeal (playing a character with “Dame Edna” as the credited performer), and even getting a run of Australian stamps.
Len Goodman
After getting his start as a professional ballroom dancer, Len Goodman began his lengthy judging career in 2004 on the British dance competition series Strictly Come Dancing, where he quickly gained traction with viewers for his lovable yet sharply witty critiques (the exuberance with which he would award contestants a seven out of ten score quickly made the numeral his own personal catchphrase). A master of simile, Goodman was beloved for his quippy remarks, referring once to a pair of salsa dancers as “two sizzling sausages on a barbecue,” and (on the less graceful side) deeming another performance akin to “watching a stork who’d been struck by lightning.”
In 2004, he joined ABC’s Dancing With The Stars—the U.S.’ own rendition of Strictly—as head judge, where he remained until November 2022, when he stepped away to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family.” Across his career, he also hosted a variety of programs including Partners in Rhyme, Holiday of My Lifetime with Len Goodman and Dancing Cheek to Cheek: An Intimate History of Dance. [Hattie Lindert]
Harry Belafonte
Born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr. in Harlem, NY to mixed-race parents (his mother and father were both born in Jamaica, the former a daughter of a Scottish Jamaican mother and Afro-Jamaican father, the latter a son of a Black mother and Dutch Jewish father), Belafonte spent much of his childhood living in Jamaica with one of his grandmothers. He eventually returned to NYC to attend high school, after which he joined the Navy and served in World War II. He befriended Sidney Poitier while working as a janitor’s assistant after the war, the two cash-strapped theater fans routinely buying a single ticket to performances and trading seats at intermission. He soon joined The New School’s Dramatic Workshop and performed with the American Negro Theatre.
Ironically, the soon-to-be-world-famous musician initially began performing as a club singer in New York School only so he could pay for acting classes. His first recordings were pop music, but soon turned to calypso, folk, jazz, and more, leading to his breakthrough single, “Matilda,” which became a staple of his live shows. In addition to containing “Day-O (Banana Boat Song),” Calypso was the first million-selling full-length album in both the U.S. and U.K., cementing its place in Billboard’s Top 100 Albums of all time list by spending 31 weeks at number one during its release, as well as 99 weeks total on the charts. He went on to star in a series of televised specials, including Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte, for which he won an Emmy. His success lessened in the ’60s with the advent of the British Invasion, but he continued to win Grammys for his albums and appear in TV specials, even spending a week in 1968 substituting for Johnny Carson as guest host on The Tonight Show. And in 1978, he appeared on The Muppet Show, which became Jim Henson’s favorite episode—so much so that Belafonte was asked to reprise “Turn The World Around,” which he had performed on the show, at Henson’s memorial service. [Alex McLevy]
Jerry Springer
Behind the wheel of The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 27 years between 1991 and 2018 and aired over 4,000 episodes, Jerry Springer crafted one of the most successful tabloid talk shows of all time, becoming a household name in the process, ubiquitously recognizable by his audience’s breathless chants of “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry.” The definition of a guilty pleasure, the series drew sky-high ratings—at different points even surpassing Oprah Winfrey’s—and serious criticism for its garish embrace of interpersonal drama and obscenity-heavy on-camera spats. Famously, over the course of the series, more than a few chairs were thrown at more than a few heads.
Throughout his career, Springer also served as a broadcast journalist, political commentator, lawyer, and even (briefly) the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio (a post he debated revisiting for much of his adult life, and had publicly considered as recently as 2017.) In recent years, Springer had served as a host on the syndicated courtroom show Judge Jerry before it was canceled after three seasons in early 2022; Springer also had stints as a host of America’s Got Talent and competitor on Dancing With the Stars, as well as guest spots on Roseanne, The Simpsons, Married... with Children, The X-Files, George Lopez and MadTV.
Gordon Lightfoot
Often considered one of the greatest Canadian songwriters of all time, Gordon Lightfoot’s contribution to the folk music revolution of the 1960s is reflected by the artists that recorded his songs. Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and The Replacements have all recorded covers of his music. Best known for the hits “Carefree Highway,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” and the no. 1 hit “Sundown,” Lightfoot continued touring and releasing albums for the next 60 years.
Ray Stevenson
Ray Stevenson had a prolific career that included high-profile television projects like Rome (in which he played Titus Pullo), Black Sails (playing Blackbeard), and a stint on Dexter (as Isaak Sirko). He also appeared in major franchise films like the Divergent series and portrayed Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone, later double dipping in the Marvel pool by playing Volstagg in the Thor series. Other memorable roles include projects such as The Other Guys, The Three Musketeers, and The Book Of Eli, among many others. He’ll soon appear as Baylan Skoll on the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka.
Tina Turner
Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, began her career performing with her husband Ike Turner in the late 1950s. Their partnership was commercially and critically successful, with several Grammy nominations including a win for their cover of “Proud Mary” in 1972. However, their marriage was characterized by abuse, as chronicled in her 1986 memoir I, Tina: My Life Story. (That book was later adapted into the film What’s Love Got To Do With It starring Angela Bassett.)
Turner extricated herself from the marriage in 1978, and after a period of solo touring and musical experimentation had a definitive comeback with her album Private Dancer in 1984. That album included the single “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” which became her only Billboard #1 and garnered multiple Grammys (for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance). She would go on to have a highly successful solo career—highlights of which include duetting with David Bowie, participating in “We Are The World,” and recording the James Bond theme “GoldenEye,” among others—before retiring from touring in 2009.
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, a.k.a. “The Iron Sheik”
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri understood and embraced the villain’s role in professional wrestling as few others did: A few years later, during his most famous stint with the then-WWF, he teamed up with Russian wrestler Nikolai Volkoff for a multi-year partnership that saw each man play up national stereotypes (and the headlines of the day) to incite the rage of the crowds, waving Iranian and Russian flags while spitting at the name of America. Always happy to launch an insulting, vitriolic salvo at an opponent (or his happily adopted home country), Vaziri knew how to give the crowds exactly what they wanted; there’s a reason that the moment Hulk Hogan ascended from “rising star” status to national phenomenon came when he defied the Sheik’s infamous “Camel Clutch” to defeat him before a howling crowd at Madison Square Garden. Vaziri might have been playing for the cheap seats, but he was doing it with considerable skill and a finely-honed understanding of how to work the crowd.
Treat Williams
Treat Williams never hurt for work and was willing to stretch his creativity in an array of different kinds of parts. Throughout his career, he could be seen playing a corrupt cop in Prince Of The City, a James Dean wannabe in Smooth Talk, a maniacal comic book villain in The Phantom, a killer teacher in The Substitute sequels, the romantic interest in numerous Hallmark Christmas movies, and a fast-talking cool-headed agent in The Late Shift. Regardless of the role, Williams brought an effortless charm to the work.
While Williams would continue to appear on the big screen throughout his career, in the early 2000s, he found success on the small one. In 2002, he joined the cast of Everwood, starring as series lead Dr. Andy Brown. The show served as a launching pad for Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp, and Gregory Smithy, in addition to earning Williams two SAG nominations.
Cormac McCarthy
Born in July 1933 to an Irish-Catholic family in Providence, Rhode Island, Cormac McCarthy relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee as a child, eventually attending the University of Tennessee. Released in 1965, his first novel The Orchard Keepers was critically acclaimed but barely managed to sell a thousand copies. His next four novels—1968’s Outer Dark, 1973's Child of God, 1979’s Suttree, and even 1985’s Blood Meridian or The Evening Redness in the West, an unruly masterpiece that has spent decades inching toward the big screen—didn’t catch on either. It wasn’t until 1992 that McCarthy finally achieved a bestseller (and mainstream success) with All The Pretty Horses, which was adapted into a 2001 film directed by Billy Bob Thornton and starring Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz.
Julian Sands
Born in Yorkshire, England, Julian Sands was the middle child in a family of five sons and a single mother. With an early interest in performing, he attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London before making the BBC debut that led to Hollywood. With over 150 credits to his name, Sands enjoyed a forty-year career in the film business, beginning with what he called “the original B movie,” Oxford Blues, opposite Rob Lowe. Though he believed himself to have stumbled out the gate, Sands would quickly recover. His next job (albeit a “tiny” one, admitted Sands) was in the Oscar-nominated Roland Joffé film The Killing Field.
The Killing Fields started a 10-year run of parts that saw Sands stretching his craft and surprising audiences. Joffé’s film, for instance, caught the eye of director James Ivory, who cast Sands as the lead in the sweeping romance A Room With A View. Sands stood out among the all-star cast, which included Helena Bonham Carter, Denholm Elliot, Maggie Smith, Daniel-Day Lewis, Simon Callow, and Judi Dench.
Alan Arkin
Before he made it as an actor, Alan Arkin played guitar in “in a couple of folk groups that managed to keep me in underwear and burritos,” he told The A.V. Club in 2006. He eventually moved from New York to Chicago and became an early member of the Second City improv troupe. Arkin thought doing so would ruin his career, but “instead of it being the end of everything, it was the beginning of everything.”
He debuted on Broadway with From Second City in 1961 (per Variety), and in 1963 won a Tony Award for the Joseph Stein comedy Enter Laughing. In 1967, he earned an Emmy nomination for his appearance in an episode of ABC Stage 67 as well as an Oscar nomination for The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. He was also Oscar nominated for the 1968 Carson McCullers adaptation The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter.
“I don’t think it did me a lot of good for a long time,” Arkin explained The A.V. Club of receiving Academy Award attention so early in his career. “It intimidated me. It made me feel like I had something to live up to. It put me under a lot of pressure.”
Nevertheless, Arkin continued to turn in great performances and worked as a director as well, earning a Tony nomination for Best Direction of a Play for The Sunshine Boys in 1973 and directing ’70s films Little Murders and Fire Sale. As an actor, his film career is littered with classics, both dramatic and comedic, such as Catch-22, Glengarry Glen Ross, Edward Scissorhands, and Grosse Pointe Blank. He finally won the Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine in 2007, and received a final nomination for his role in 2012’s Argo. He later received back-to-back Emmy nominations for The Kominksy Method.
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, an iconic singer and performer with a seven-decade career, died at 96 years old. While no specific cause of death was shared, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016; the diagnosis was shared publicly in 2021.
In life, Bennett had a truly singular career. He received 20 Grammy Awards, including a final win in 2022 for Love For Sale, his second album with Lady Gaga. In his career, Bennett sold about 60 million albums and collaborated with a staggering amount of fellow stars, including Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, and many more. His style of performance, originating from and harkening back to the Rat Pack era, helped to introduce younger generations to standards, swing, and big band. [Drew Gillis]
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, best known for his beloved children’s TV character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70. Reubens’ team broke the news on his official Facebook and Instagram pages Monday, revealing that the actor had been privately fighting cancer for six years.
“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post reads. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”
A rep for Reubens confirmed the news Monday afternoon, saying “Paul was beloved and he will be terribly missed.”
The announcement also included a posthumous note from Reubens himself: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.” [Emma Keates]
Robbie Robertson
A Canadian rock legend best known for his work with Bob Dylan and The Band, Robertson also had a long and prolific career as a film composer and music supervisor, most notably working with Martin Scorsese on a number of the director’s films. (The two met when Robertson recruited Scorsese—then still fresh off of Taxi Driver—to document The Band’s final concert in 1976, producing foundational rock documentary The Last Waltz.) An occasional actor—most notably in 1980's Carny, which he produced from his own experiences working as a young carnival worker in his teens—Robertson was a vibrant force across the arts. Per Variety, he died this week after a long illness. Robertson was 80.
Born in Canada in the 1940s to factory worker parents, Robertson gravitated to the arts early; he joined his first band when he was still a minor, before catching the attention of rockabilly icon Ronnie Hawkins, who added him to the touring line-up of his backing band, The Hawks, when Robertson was still just in his teens. Although the membership would change from time to time, the Hawks stuck together in one form or another for the next 20 years, eventually evolving into frequent collaborators with Bob Dylan and—in their own right—gaining international prominence under their new name: The Band. [William Hughes]
Johnny Hardwick
As the story goes, after telling jokes about his father in Texas during a set at the famous Laugh Factory in L.A., Hardwick was approached by King Of The Hill co-creator Greg Daniels to potentially join the show as a writer. Speaking with The Austin Chronicle in 1999, Hardwick said that the part of paranoid, chain-smoking neighbor Dale Gribble was originally going to go to Daniel Stern, but he apparently “wanted a whole bunch of money” and walked. So, after “a series of incredibly lengthy auditions,” the role went to Hardwick.
In that same interview, he said that he hadn’t really conceived of what kind of person Dale would be until he got the part, saying he was “listening to William S. Burroughs one night” and “just got it.” He envisioned the character as someone who “thought he was Jack Nicholson but wasn’t” or someone who simply “thought he was the coolest guy around,” and while him being a conspiracy nut was there in the pilot, it sounds like every other evolution of Dale’s character—his exterminator job, his pet turtle, his frustrating ingenuity—came after Hardwick was involved. [Sam Barsanti]
Bray Wyatt
Born into a wrestling dynasty—his father, Mike Rotunda, wrestled for the WWE as evil tax auditor Irwin R. Schyster, amongst other personas—Rotunda took to athletics at an early age. A state wrestling champion in high school, Rotunda attended the University Of Troy on a football scholarship, before dropping out to join the family business. Along with his brother Taylor (who wrestled for many years under the name Bo Dallas), Rotunda came up in Florida Championship Wrestling before making his way into the WWE, first under his “Husky Harris” heel persona in 2010. After returning to FCW for a time, Rotunda staged his comeback—and defined the rest of his career—in 2012, debuting the character of Bray Wyatt, leader of the sinister Wyatt Family, blending influences from a variety of rural horror hits—most notably The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. [William Hughes]
Bob Barker
Finally, in 1972, Barker would begin his tenure in the position for which he found lasting fame: The host of The Price Is Right. Though he was initially resistant to the idea of hosting a modernized revival of the then-defunct game show, Barker eventually warmed to the idea (especially with CBS insisting it would only pick up the series with him as host), and in September of that year, the show began airing. He was pulling double-duty as host of Truth Or Consequences at the same time, but the success of The Price Is Right soon saw Barker quitting his other hosting gig in 1975. He then went on to serve as host of the game show for 35 years, eventually becoming an executive producer of the series as well, and having a strong creative hand in the direction of the show during the 2000s. His final appearance as host aired June 15, 2007, though he made guest appearances after his retirement—once to promote his memoir Priceless Memories, once as a tribute to his 90th birthday celebration in December 2013, and once for an April Fool’s Day gag in which he came out as host in lieu of Drew Carey for the show’s opening minutes. [Alex McLevy]