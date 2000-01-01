The A.V. Club's guide to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

It’s September, which usually means the Emmys are just around the corner. This year is no different—with a giant pandemic-shaped caveat, of course. Because of the ongoing public health crisis, this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards—airing live on Sunday, September 20 at 8 PM EST—will be appropriately socially distant, and likely very, very weird. In preparation for television’s biggest night, The A.V. Club has aggregated all our coverage of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards—including analysis, recaps, and interviews with the nominees—in this helpful guide.