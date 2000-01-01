The A.V. Club's guide to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

It’s September, which usually means the Emmys are just around the corner. This year is no different—with a giant pandemic-shaped caveat, of course. Because of the ongoing public health crisis, this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards—airing live on Sunday, September 20 at 8 PM EST—will be appropriately socially distant, and likely very, very weird. In preparation for television’s biggest night, The A.V. Club has aggregated all our coverage of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards—including analysis, recaps, and interviews with the nominees—in this helpful guide.

What we know about this year's ceremony

Per Variety, the producers are aiming to cultivate a show that is “as live — and safe — as possible. And at the same time, they promise that they’re not aiming to do ‘Emmys Light.’”

The nominations

Netflix and HBO lead the way with 37 and 32 nominations, respectively.

Emmy interviews

The A.V. Club's interviews with some of the year's biggest nominees.

Push The Envelope

Tune into our podcast Push The Envelope for discussion of this year's ceremony, our analysis and predictions, and candid conversations with the nominees.