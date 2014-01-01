Season Four

Game Of Thrones recaps written for those who have not read the books the show is based on.
Recaps (experts)
Game Of Thrones recaps written for those who have read at least the first four books in the book series.
The Purple Wedding
"The memory of The Red Wedding will never fade, but The Purple Wedding is the example other TV dramas should aspire to."
Enter the Night King
"The Night King’s arrival was watched with cocked heads and furrowed brows, with old viewers crowing about how that scene wasn’t in the books while new ones simply tucked it into their back pockets."
Oberyn tries, and fails, to exact his revenge on The Mountain
"The real shock in “The Mountain And The Viper” isn’t delivered with that final punishing blow (or should we say “pop”) to Oberyn’s head—it’s the realization that the audience thought the fight would end any other way."
The Battle Of Castle Black
"The Castle Black siege was as ballyhooed as Blackwater’s seaside skirmish in the months leading up to its unveiling, but many found it a letdown."
Tyrion kills Tywin with a crossbow
"Considering their relationship, it’s not all that surprising Tyrion does kill Tywin. What’s more devastating is that he kills Shae, too, because his father has destroyed even that relationship."
Rape of Thrones
"It’s hard to shake the idea that Game Of Thrones, the show, doesn’t see a problem with pushing a scene from complicated, consensual sex to outright rape."
The violent wonderland of Game Of Thrones
"The series’ glee, at times, in excavating these horrors is so enthusiastic that it’s also alienating. This is not violence designed for the victims. It’s violence designed for the privileged."
Game Of Thrones became a mixtape of big moments in its fourth season
"Game Of Thrones—more than ever and in a way that is slowly but surely influencing lots of other shows on television—has become a show about “the moment” or “the scene” more than it is about “the episode.”"
Game Of Thrones cordially invites you to take a damn seat at the kiddie table
"The season premiere of Game Of Thrones, “Two Swords,” is ferocious in its insistence on our smallness."