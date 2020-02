Lord Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger, Lord Protector of the Vale and a real sneaky bastard, finally gets what’s coming to him

"No longer a frightened victim, a lost little girl, and a crippled boy, by sentencing Littlefinger to death for his crimes and executing him on the spot, the Stark siblings send a clear message: A new, female-led generation has risen to power in the North, and they are not fucking around."