Season Three

Bran, Rickon, Hodor, and Osha meet the Reeds
"Bran is on his feet and walking, and that’s your first indication that something’s off."
Dany buys the Unsullied—for a dragon
"It’s one hell of a scene, a twist of delicious revenge that features Emilia Clarke doing some of her best work and the character really earning her title Mother Of Dragons."
The Red Wedding
"Onscreen, the Red Wedding is a thundering squall, quick enough that the casual viewer could question what they’ve seen."
Word of the White Walkers is sent into the known world
"We might not have gotten Lady Stoneheart, but word of the White Walkers is out there now, as is information about how to fight them."
Game Of Thrones’ brutal third season found time for connection and hope
"By demonstrating the value of empathy, compassion, and trust, Game Of Thrones found the light within its darkness, and gave viewers a reason to hope, even as their hearts were breaking."
It takes all kinds to populate Game Of Thrones—good thing the casting department’s so good
"Casting on Game Of Thrones tends to be vindicated down the line—Ciaran Hinds in particular feels like a jack still in the box—but some of these new additions are already paying rent."
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a.k.a. Jaime Lannister, talks his big Game Of Thrones season
"Jaime has had a breakout year on the show’s third season as he suffered capture, maiming, and various other indignities while building a slow friendship with his stout, pious escort Brienne (Gwendoline Christie)."