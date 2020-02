Melisandre gives birth to a shadow monster

"Stannis dispatches Davos and Melisandre on a mysterious mission to deal with the problem of his brother Renly, and after their midnight boat ride, the witchy redhead disrobes, lays on the ground, and groans her way into giving birth to the pure CGI creation of a shadow monster, tasked with murdering the younger Baratheon (which happens the following episode)."