Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp found themselves in a scary situation last night as an overly enthusiastic fan ran up to the stage at the 92nd Street Y where they were giving a talk to promote Rapp’s new album Snow Angel.

In footage posted to TikT ok from the event, both women visibly jump as a voice yells “Drew Barrymore!” from the crowd in the middle of the actor’s sentence. The man then goes on to introduce himself as Chad Michael Busto, yelling “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York,” as he appears to try to get up on stage.

Reneé Rapp then springs into action, shielding Barrymore and walking off stage with her as security guards move to block Busto from getting any closer. The two remain in the wings for only a few seconds as the crowd boos the offender. When they emerge to retake their seats, Barrymore brings back the positive energy of the room with her usual grace and sincerity—the same qualities that make her such a good talk show host. “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness,” she says to an appropriately chuffed Rapp. “It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard! You are my Kevin Costner!”

“We love you, Drew!” a fan shouts, and all is well.

While this particular encounter resolved with relatively little drama, it certainly fits into the larger trend of stalking and mob-like behavior leveled at mega-stars like Taylor Swift, as well as the more recent, infuriating trend of fans chucking things onstage and occasionally injuring performers at concerts. As stars engage more and more with fans on Tiktok and other social media platforms, it can be easy to forget that they’re not actually friends or people anyone but their own loved ones should have unlimited access to. Hopefully, this type of behavior diminishes before someone gets seriously harmed.

Reps for Drew Barrymore, Reneé Rapp, and 92NY did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.