Every Star Wars movie and TV project canceled by Disney, ranked

Disney has squeezed a lot of movies and TV shows out of the Star Wars license since handing George Lucas that check for $4 billion, most recently Disney+’s Ahsoka. But for nearly every thing we actually get to see, there’s at least one other project that gets quietly canceled before seeing the light of day—or quietly canceled after seeing the light of day, or loudly canceled before seeing the light of day. But would any of these canceled projects have been any good? Or did we dodge a bullet on each one like Han Solo instantaneously shifting to the side to avoid Greedo’s blaster shot in A New Hope?

There’s obviously no way to know, but what is being a Star Wars fan if not engaging in pointless debates, so here’s a definitive ranking of every canceled (or effectively canceled) Star Wars project since Disney took over the franchise. To ensure accuracy, each film or TV show will be ranked according to the Star Wars universe’s closest thing to hard science: midi-chlorian counts, which are used to determine a person’s sensitivity to The Force. A dead or completely inert thing presumably has zero, the average human has 2,500 per cell in their body, and Anakin Skywalker—the person with the highest recorded midi-chlorian count in Star Wars history—had 20,000.

Note: Some of this information is based on rumors or assumptions and may not be completely accurate.