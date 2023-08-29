It’s Suits summer in the wake of the USA Network series becoming a huge streaming hit on Netflix. Creator Aaron Korsh has a few theories as to why everyone’s binging his legal drama right now, and one of them is the Meghan Markle effect. As happy as he was for one of his stars to become royalty (“Oh, I was as excited in some ways as everybody else”), though, the show’s surprising connection to Buckingham Palace proved an obstacle at times. While Markle was still on the show (she left after the seventh season), The Firm weighed in on some aspects of the script. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,” Korsh tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Korsh doesn’t remember how the palace got ahold of his scripts, nor does he remember who had to break the news about changes being made. (“Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it.”) He does, however, remember a specific instance in which the power of T he C rown was wielded against him. The line of dialogue for Markle’s character was, “My family would say poppycock.” The royals nixed that term fast, “I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bullshit’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ Korsh explains.

Korsh concedes that it’s initially pretty irritating to get notes on a script from anyone, not just Queen Elizabeth II, but he had a specific reason to be bummed this one got cut. “Poppycock” was an inside joke for his wife’s family, and “I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show.”

Even so, he ultimately understood why the royal decree was made. “[When] they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”