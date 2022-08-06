The Hollywood streaming era has wrought plenty of growing pains, from corporate mergers to disappearing IP to consumers subscribing to enough platforms to wonder why they ever cut the cable cord. Yet while this chapter of cinema history is still being written, Disney+ is a bona fide success story. As our round-up of their best available movies illustrates, the House of Mouse’s film backlog is uniquely designed to lure both nostalgic parents and their impressionable children to the platform. In addition to the Pixar, Marvel, Muppets, and Star Wars crowd pleasers, Disney+ is a treasure trove of family friendly gems, both animated and live-action, from the likes of 20th Century Fox, the Disney Channel, and more.

The A.V. Club is here to guide you toward such hidden gems as much as the hits you likely already know and love. For every Avengers, there’s also a Rocketeer. All four Toy Story films are available, but don’t forget underrated animation like The Emperor’s New Groove or Mars Needs Moms. And thank goodness for classics like Cool Runnings, Freaky Friday, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit! We’ve rounded up the currently available Disney+ movies, reviewed or otherwise lauded on The A.V. Club over the years, that are most likely to put a smile on your face.

This list was updated on August 6, 2022.