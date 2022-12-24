Hulu, like all streaming services, adds and loses titles every month. If you see something that you want to stream, don’t assume that it will still be there two weeks or two months later when you get around to it. That show or film may hop over to another streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime for a few months, or it may disappear from streaming altogether for an indeterminate amount of time. The lesson here? Stream ‘em while they’re hot as a pistol!



Advertisement

Speaking of pistols, Hulu is the place for Denzel Washington to 86 hordes of bad guys using pistols, chains, knives, razor wire, and Lord knows what else in the first two kick-ass Equalizer films. Plus, Hulu is still the place for the snack chip origin story Flamin’ Hot and the Oscar-nominated black comedy Triangle Of Sadness. But wait, there’s more! From Oscar-winning Best Pictures like Parasite to horror hits Memories Of Murder and the Palme d’Or winner Titane there’s truly something for everyone. Read on for Hulu’s best movies, and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each.

This list was updated on September 2, 2023.