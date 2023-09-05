The biggest winners and losers of summer 2023

With Hot Labor Summer in full force, it’s been understandably hard to focus on anything else. The historic writers’ and actors’ strikes have rightly drawn much of the media attention, and the public is fully on the unions’ side, too, even though it’s disrupted release dates for many new shows and films. So while the studios continue to block fair contracts, the solidarity from the public and the empathy for the people on strike has been heartening.



There have been some other triumphant moments amid the darkness, too: Keke Palmer got some deliciously public revenge on her (maybe ex?) boyfriend after he made some dumb comments about her outfit choices, San Diego Comic-Con got back to its roots with a fan-focused event after most of the major studios pulled out, and Taylor Swift and Beyoncé both had career-defining tours. And, of course, Barbenheimer might be the most fun anyone’s had at the movies in years. Here, then, are the biggest winners and losers from summer 2023.