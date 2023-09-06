The top 25 James Bond villains, ranked

Features

The top 25 James Bond villains, ranked

From Goldfinger to Jaws to Le Chiffre, we're looking at the best of the worst in 007's cinematic rogues gallery

By
Scott Huver
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Clockwise from top left: Skyfall, The World Is Not Enough, The Spy Who Loved Me, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice (MGM)
Clockwise from top left: Skyfall, The World Is Not Enough, The Spy Who Loved Me, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice (MGM)
Graphic: The A.V. Club

Since the first time he suavely announced “Bond. James Bond,” cigarette dangling from his lips, in 1962’s Dr. No, we’ve been naturally compelled to root for 007 in his never-ending mission to defend queen, country, and the fate of the free world, especially because he looks so damn cool while doing it. But it wouldn’t be nearly as much fun if Bond wasn’t pitted against some of the most colorful, nefarious, quirky, and deadly archenemies in the history of spy cinema.

Advertisement

Admit it: as thrilling as it is to fantasize that you’re the guy in the Aston-Martin DB5 toting the Walther PPK, imagining yourself as one of those worthy adversaries—whether out to conquer the world or to just throw a major beatdown on an MI6 agent—is almost as satisfying. Through 60 years and 25 films (plus one major unofficial entry for good measure), Bond has contended with villains of all shapes, sizes, genders, and nationalities—some as cultured, refined and deep-pocketed as 007 himself, others as cunning and physically skilled, and still others equipped with bizarre weaponry equal to his arsenal of gadgets. What they all have in common is the instinct to kill, licensed or otherwise.

In honor of The A.V. Club’s Villains Month, what follows is our ranking—minus various once-nasty Bond Girls turned nice, and the singular Vesper Lynd, who was forced into treachery—of the 25 greatest Bond villains to date. Do we expect you to read? No—we expect you to DIE!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

25. Mr. Hinx (Spectre) 

25. Mr. Hinx (Spectre) 

Spectre (2015) - Train Fight Scene

Upholding the tradition of forbiddingly enormous, resolutely taciturn, and brutally bone-crushing henchman like Red Grant and Jaws for the (slightly) more grounded reality of the Daniel Craig era, Hinx is the unstoppable force personified in 2015’s Spectre, striking with brutal strength, unexpected speed and devious calculation. While actor Dave Bautista’s intimidating frame and focused intensity does much of the work, there’s something about this SPECTRE agent’s impeccable wardrobe and subtly fastidious nature that adds to his unnerving appeal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

24. Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd (Diamonds Are Forever)

24. Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd (Diamonds Are Forever)

Diamonds Are Forever - Mr Wint and Mr Kidd

These two cheerful assassins from 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, in the employ of SPECTRE chief Ernst Stavro Blofeld, are the epitome of service with a smile, mining every bit of morbid delight out of each new murder and engaging in warped wordplay with every new corpse. As well-mannered as they are sick and twisted, Wint (Bruce Glover) and Kidd (Putter Smith) bring a breath of fresh air to their foul play. Their sentence-finishing dynamic mirrors that of an old married couple, and indeed they appear to be romantically linked, with a level of commitment that’s quite contrary to 007’s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

23. Elektra King (The World Is Not Enough)

23. Elektra King (The World Is Not Enough)

Elektra King Torture & Death Scene: The World Is Not Enough 1999

Born to vast wealth and privilege as the daughter of a billionaire oil baron, the spoiled heiress played by Sophie Marceau in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough had it all but wanted more, including Bond. Kidnapped by the terrorist Renard but refused ransom by her father, King launched a cunning reverse-Stockholm Syndrome gambit, turning her captive into a lover eager to enact her wrath against her sire and torment the object of her desire. Under the guide of a helpless innocent, she is the ultimate woman scorned.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

22. Elliott Carver (Tomorrow Never Dies)

22. Elliott Carver (Tomorrow Never Dies)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - Carver is making a story

It’s a contemporary twist on longstanding Bond villain tropes, filtered through the lens of the Information Age. As a global media baron, Carver—played by Jonathan Pryce in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies—wields a blunt instrument that may be capable of inflicting more harm than any of Bond’s other nemeses: the weaponized power of a weaponized press in service of his petty vengeances, preening narcissism, and war profiteering. Carver’s beautiful wife Paris is a former paramour of Bond’s, which makes her yet another tool to wield in Carver’s battle of wills against the secret agent.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

21. Aristotle Kristatos (For Your Eyes Only)

21. Aristotle Kristatos (For Your Eyes Only)

Bond v Aristotle Kristatos

 
In the 1981 Bond thriller For Your Eyes Only, former war hero Kristatos, who initially entered 007’s orbit as a potential ally in the mission to recover a stolen device that controls Britain’s nuclear submarine fleet, is one of the franchise’s better fake-outs. Elegant, poised and thoughtful, he appears resourceful and quite benign—except perhaps in his lavish attentions toward his ice-skating “niece.” But his respectability is just a façade to disguise his status as a Soviet double-agent looking to turn his enemies against each other—another winning entry in the gallery of caddish rogues played by the ever-smooth genre stalwart Julian Glover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

20. Emilio Largo (Thunderball ) / Maximilian Largo (Never Say Never Again)

20. Emilio Largo (Thunderball ) / Maximilian Largo (Never Say Never Again)

THUNDERBALL | Bond and Emilio Largo battle

A wealthy, distinguished, globetrotting adventurer whose passion for sharks, intense tans and rugged eye patches suggest more than a hint of danger, Largo makes a big impression at first sight; even more so when he’s revealed to be SPECTRE’s “Number Two” in command, heading an audacious scheme to demand a ransom from NATO in exchange for not annihilating major cities in the West—inventive in its era, if now a familiar movie trope. And as archetypal as Adolpho Celi’s performance is in 1965’s Thunderball, there’s also much to enjoy in Klaus Maria Brandauer’s oilier, loopier, video-game loving take on the character in the unofficial entry, 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

19. Hugo Drax (Moonraker)

19. Hugo Drax (Moonraker)

Moonraker - “See that some harm comes to him.” (1080p)

In 1979’s Moonraker, Hugo Drax lends some much-needed gravitas to one of Bond’s campiest outings with his genteel, cultured baritone and enough quiet authority to convincingly order Jaws around. And he has a genuinely novel plot for world domination: poisoning the planet from space so he can bring down his genetically pure master race from his orbiting lair and claim the Earth as his own. Conversely, Michael Lonsdale’s Drax earns extra points for being the Bond villain closest in look and style to The Simpsons’ Hank Scorpio, briefly Homer’s warm-hearted, easygoing boss who is nonetheless pursuing global conquest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

18. May Day (A View To A Kill)

18. May Day (A View To A Kill)

A VIEW TO A KILL | Zorin spars with May Day

As a model and singer Grace Jones radiated a sleek, androgynous ferocity, a quality she fused directly onto May Day, Max Zorin’s bodyguard/assassin/lover in 1986’s A View To A Kill. She was lithe and fluid but with a hard-hitting physical prowess likely enhanced by eugenics (indeed, it’s kind of a shame to see her dynamic fight scenes wasted against a past-his-prime Roger Moore). And in a refreshing bit of turnabout, it’s not 007’s seductive charms that ultimately motivate her to ally with him, it’s her unbridled rage at Zorin’s callous betrayal: “And I thought that creep loved me!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

17. Mr. White (Quantum Of Solace)

17. Mr. White (Quantum Of Solace)

SPECTRE | Bond looks for Mr. White

Mr. White lurks around the edges of the rebooted Bond canon—through Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace and Spectre—like a pernicious, post-modern Blofeld. After playing a supporting role in the activities of Le Chiffre and secretly coercing Vesper Lynd to recruit Bond to his cause—hinting at a fresh incarnation of SPECTRE via the enigmatic Quantum—Jesper Christensen’s White emerges as a primary antagonist, until even his morally dubious code is offended by the indiscriminate killing of Blofeld himself. Ironically, though he robs Bond of his first real love, he indirectly leads him to the woman who would assume her place in his heart: White’s own daughter, Madeline Swann.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

16. Rosa Klebb (From Russia With Love)

16. Rosa Klebb (From Russia With Love)

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE | Rosa Klebb’s shoe

Serving double-agency as both a colonel in the Russian military and a high-ranking SPECTRE leader in 1963’s From Russia With Love, Rosa Klebb was dedicated primarily to orchestrating the elimination of 007. She proved highly resourceful—cannily choosing agents both willing and unwitting—in assuring her own survival when the penalty for her failure is death. Early in the franchise Lotte Lenya’s Klebb ably demonstrates that a woman doesn’t need to bed or beguile Bond to nearly prove his ruin—a good knife-toed shoe can accomplish that just as easily.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

15. Max Zorin (A View To A Kill)

15. Max Zorin (A View To A Kill)

A View to a Kill (5/10) Movie CLIP - Anybody Else Want to Drop Out? (1985) HD

Considerably more compelling than the film he appears in, Zorin routinely captures the screen in A View To A Kill due in large part to the eccentric charisma of actor Christopher Walken, who walks a tightrope with his charming veneer masking an unhinged core. A product of Nazi eugenic experiments who became a wealthy industrialist, Zorin’s outsized ambitions, including the annihilation of his Silicon Valley competitors, are only overshadowed by his gleeful amorality—even his own underlings are sadistically disposed of with abandon when they no longer serve his purposes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

14. Xenia Onatopp (Goldeneye)

14. Xenia Onatopp (Goldeneye)

GoldenEye (5/8) Movie CLIP - A Good Squeeze (1995) HD

Bond has traded double-entendres with more than his share of gorgeous, suggestively named women at the gaming table, but none of them as sexually sociopathic as the cigarillo-smoking ex-Soviet fighter-turned-Janus enforcer Xenia Onatopp in 1995’s GoldenEye. Murdering with brutal relish and experiencing surges of orgasmic pleasure with every act of violence, Onatopp is among the most vicious foes ever faced by 007 and—as personified by Famke Janssen—one of the most exquisitely beautiful.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

13. Mr. Big / Dr. Katanga (Live And Let Die)

13. Mr. Big / Dr. Katanga (Live And Let Die)

Live And Let Die

1973’s Live And Let Die features practically two Bond villains in one: as Mr. Big he’s an untouchable drug lord menacing New York and New Orleans while plotting to flood the market with heroin to break his competitors; as Dr. Kananga, he’s a respected diplomat with a sideline as a dictator ruling a Caribbean island with an army of voodoo cultists. Together, both personas, compellingly performed by Yaphet Koto, comprise one of the franchise’s most original adversaries, drawing from the Blaxploitation and supernatural trends of that era.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

12. Fiona Volpe (Thunderball) / Fatima Blush (Never Say Never Again)

12. Fiona Volpe (Thunderball) / Fatima Blush (Never Say Never Again)

Fiona Volpe/ Fatima Blush

The very model of an anti-Bond Girl, Thunderball’s Volpe (Luciana Paluzzi) was keenly aware of 007’s penchant for seducing the various femme fatales who crossed his path, not just into his bed but frequently into his cause. But she’s even more committed, cold-blooded, and ruthlessly expedient than Bond himself, and he quickly discovers that their dalliance served her purposes, not his. Yet the expert sharpshooter is undone when, having cornered a wounded Bond in a nightclub and beginning a dance of death, he uses her body more literally to take a bullet intended for him. In Thunderball’s unofficial remake, Never Say Never Again, Volpe is given a campier, but decidedly amusing, reimagining as the assassin Fatima Blush (Barbara Carrera), hallmarked by a gonzo lust for both blood and sex.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

11. Lyutsifer Safin (No Time To Die)

11. Lyutsifer Safin (No Time To Die)

No Time to Die (2021) - James Bond vs. Safin Scene (9/10) | Movieclips

It’s quite possible that the status of Safin among Bond baddies may well escalate with the passage of time, given the fact that—spoiler alert—he’s the only one whose actions ultimately accomplished what none of the others could in nearly six decades: the death of 007. But that singular achievement in 2021’s No Time To Die is bolstered by his particular distinctions, including his command of the Poison Gardens, his DNA-targeting toxin Heracles, and his stint as a Kabuki-masked assassin. Only Rami Malek’s chillingly unemotional portrayal could render the disfigured Safin even more unnerving when unmasked. Ironically, Safin’s overriding goal was not dissimilar from 007’s—the utter destruction of SPECTRE’s ranks of global terrorists—until Bond’s love Madeline Swann and his young daughter Mathilde became caught in the crosshairs. By the end, Bond sacrificed his life, but not before ending Safin’s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

10. Dr. Julius No (Dr. No)

10. Dr. Julius No (Dr. No)

DR NO - MECHANICAL HANDS

The very first cinematic Bond baddie—from 1962’s franchise launcher Dr. No—laid down the series’ villainous template: outwardly cool, internationally cosmopolitan, appreciative of the finer things in life; seemingly civilized and genteel while plotting mass death and destruction; and harboring a sneaking admiration for (to the point of vainly craving the friendship of) James Bond. All these elements would be tweaked, reinterpreted and/or reversed with each subsequent new antagonist in the franchise, as would Dr. No’s more baroque accoutrements, like the distinctive villainous wardrobe (here, a creamy Nehru suit), exotic built-in weaponry (his crude, clumsy, yet lethal black-gloved mechanical hands), colorful enforcers (the Three Blind Mice) and an extravagant hideout (his nuclear-powered underwater base). Perhaps most significantly, his plan for world domination is fueled less by political ideology or unfettered greed than sheer Napoleonic ego. Joseph Wiseman’s Dr. No set the bad-guy bar as sky-high as his hideout was sub-aquatic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

9. Jaws (The Spy Who Loved Me)

9. Jaws (The Spy Who Loved Me)

THE SPY WHO LOVED ME | Bond gets to grips with Jaws on the train

Easily the most appealing gimmick-driven henchman since Oddjob, Jaws’ schtick is simple and—quite literally—pointed: with those unbreakable, jagged steel teeth, backed up by his hulking, musclebound, 7-foot-2 physique, he’s every bit as deadly and powerful as the movie shark that inspired his name. He physically outmatches Bond to such a tremendous degree and appears so impervious to harm that his chief vulnerability is his lack of wits, which Bond routinely exploits. Still, Richard Kiel’s Jaws is preternaturally lucky, surviving catastrophic ends that would kill lesser humans. After making his debut in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, Jaws made a second, campier appearance in Moonraker where he avoids the inevitable fate of Bond’s opponents when, for the love of Dolly—one of his employer Drax’s fellow underlings—he turns on his latest master, aids Bond, and presumably lives happily ever after.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

8. Francisco Scaramanga (The Man With The Golden Gun) 

8. Francisco Scaramanga (The Man With The Golden Gun) 

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN | Bond v Scaramanga

Played with chipper, swaggering, erudite menace in The Man With The Golden Gun by an all-time great screen baddie, Christopher Lee (distant cousin to Bond creator Ian Fleming himself), Francisco is the world’s most elite assassin-for-hire gone into business for himself. Scaramanga offers unique twists on the hallmarks of 007’s adversaries; he’s got an arsenal of high-tech weaponry; his own henchmen, including the diminutive but deadly Nick Nack (Herve Villachaize); a distinguishing third nipple; a taste for sex before killing; a penchants for quips; and—in the time-honored Bond villain tradition—a secret lair on his own private island. Not only a top-notch adversary within the franchise, Scaramanga is a fine addition to Lee’s considerable gallery of cinematic rogues.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

7. Alec Trevelyan (Goldeneye)

7. Alec Trevelyan (Goldeneye)

GOLDENEYE | Bond vs Trevelyan

GoldenEye villain Trevelyan (Sean Bean) is the first embodiment of one of the most novel villain concepts within the franchise: a former Double-O gone rogue. Like Bond, Trevelyan was inducted into MI6 as an orphaned child. But in truth he’s a long-simmering sleeper agent nursing bitter memories of the British government’s responsibility for the deaths of his Russian parents. The former 006 is both a Bond villain and a distorted, funhouse-mirror version of Bond himself, with the same formidable skill set and a criminal network at his disposal. Their shared history, and Trevelyan’s arrogant belief that he’s always been better than his former colleague, makes their showdown particularly personal for Bond.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

6. Red Grant (From Russia With Love)

6. Red Grant (From Russia With Love)

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE | Bond Fights Red Grant

In From Russia With Love, Red Grant doesn’t possess world-beating aspirations; he simply wants to complete his assignment to kill 007 and retrieve a codebreaking cipher. He’s cunning, deliberate, patient, and a towering platinum-blonde counterpoint to his MI6 rival with a brutal fighting acumen—as demonstrated in the punishing fight scene aboard the Orient Express, which was cinematically groundbreaking at the time and is still one of the franchise’s best. But Robert Shaw’s Grant makes a rookie mistake, pausing to explain his mission after he has Bond at his mercy, buying his enemy time to demonstrate which of them is truly the more cunning and efficiently lethal agent, “old man.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

5. Oddjob (Goldfinger)

5. Oddjob (Goldfinger)

GOLDFINGER | Bond faces off against Oddjob

Goldfinger signaled a distinct new direction in Bond villain henchmen; they were now colorfully monickered and possessing of a deadly gimmick. In the case of Oddjob, it’s a razor-sharp bowler hat he flings with precision accuracy. Oddjob is mute but speaks volumes in appearance and with every move and gesture: stoic and methodical, immaculately attired yet fearsomely burly and utterly devoted to his employer. And with Japanese actor Harold Sakata providing a stark, visually compelling contrast to Sean Connery’s Bond, Oddjob immediately redefined the franchise’s unctuous underlings as a fresh source of clever, slightly campy fun within the franchise.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

4. Le Chiffre (Casino Royale)

4. Le Chiffre (Casino Royale)

Casino Royale (2006) Scene: ‘Le Chiffre’

In the refreshingly non-Byzantine scheme that highlights Daniel Craig’s first Bond outing in 2006, the villainous Le Chiffre wants to use a high stakes poker tournament to recoup $100 million in losses from a prior plot covertly foiled by 007. The Casino Royale bad guy kicks off a new era of Bond villainy in style, offering subtle, modern upgrades on familiar flavors. He’s a near-unfailingly composed, unabashedly sadistic Eurotrash operator with a bizarre physical characteristic in the form of an ever-weeping eye. All the classic but refreshed qualities are superbly elevated by Mads Mikkelsen’s poker-faced polish, concealing his simmering cruelty.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

3. Ernst Stavro Blofeld (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

3. Ernst Stavro Blofeld (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service)

You Only Live Twice (9/10) Movie CLIP - I Am Blofeld (1967) HD

With a whopping nine appearances in the Bond screen canon(s)—including the unofficial Never Say Never Again—it’s tempting to put Blofeld at the top of the list of Bond’s foes, except too often he’s been used in less than compelling ways and been portrayed by more than one actor. There’s a mysterioso quality in Blofeld’s early appearances—the bald dome, the white cat, etc.—that builds suspense for the big reveal in 1967’s You Only Live Twice, where Donald Pleasance embodies him memorably and effectively—and perhaps definitively, given that version’s strong influence on the character of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers films.

Advertisement

But other incarnations of Blofeld fall a bit flat, including those portrayed by Charles Gray (Diamonds Are Forever), Max von Sydow (Never Say Never Again), and Christoph Waltz (Spectre). More successful, if somewhat departing from Pleasance’s subdued take, is Telly Savalas’ smooth, aristocratic, virile—almost swingin’, baby!—incarnation in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, striking a near-crippling emotional blow against Bond as he enables henchwoman Irma Blunt to murder Bond’s new bride Tracy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

2. Auric Goldfinger (Goldfinger)

2. Auric Goldfinger (Goldfinger)

GOLDFINGER | Bond follows Auric Goldfinger along the Furkha Pass in Switzerland

With the franchise’s third film, the Bond villain archetype was perfected in the form of Gert Frobe’s Auric Goldfinger, who inhabits posh, sophisticated environs and possesses considerable means that barely conceal his brutish, cruel and power-hungry nature. His scheme is complex and ambitious but simple in motivation via its lusty, naked greed that’s ideally reflected in his evocatively on-the-nose, and slightly suggestive, name. His callous ability to unsentimentally discard the women in his orbit is even more fatally efficient than Bond’s, and while Goldfinger is physically imposing and not averse to taking a hands-on role in his deathtraps, he needn’t test his mettle mano-a-mano against Bond: he employs a sublimely gimmicky henchman for that. His name, as belted by Shirley Bassey, also fuels the greatest of all the Bond themes for good measure.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 27

1. Raoul Silva (Skyfall)

1. Raoul Silva (Skyfall)

SKYFALL | “Mommy was very bad.”

If Goldfinger is the Bond baddie archetype perfected, Skyfall’s Silva is its ne plus ultra, encompassing so many of the vital elements of Bond’s adversaries, all rolled into one uber-enemy: he sits atop a sophisticated criminal empire run with ruthless efficiency and ties to SPECTRE; he devises an elaborate terrorist plot that rains hell on MI6 itself; his motivations are deeply personal, rooted in his desire for revenge against M and her underlings—and he’s not entirely wrong; as ex-MI6 himself, he’s a formidable match for Bond in both physical skill and strategic resources; he offers glimpses of a simmering seduction hinting at the tactics of 007’s many female foes in a more homoerotic vein, while underlings, even those romantically entangled, are utterly expendable; his polished, suave, and civilized Old World façade belies his monstrous nature, given external expression with the revelation of a concealed disfigurement mirroring his twisted soul. All that, personified by a mesmerizing, world-class actor like Javier Bardem? No wonder Silva’s the ultimate synthesis of the best of the baddest James Bond villains.

Advertisement

27 / 27